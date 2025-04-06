"Judge was ridiculous in his judgement": Karl Jobst claims there was a "clear bias" in the judgement of the defamation trial against Billy Mitchell 

YouTuber Karl Jobst recently lost $350,000 in a defamation lawsuit against internet personality Billy Mitchell. The content creators entered a feud in 2020 after the YouTuber criticized Billy’s gaming achievements and Guinness World Records, which led to a defamation lawsuit against the former. Karl accused the judge of bias in his court case and called his judgment “ridiculous".

An anonymous Discord user talked to Karl Jobst about the lawsuit and said it was not the judge’s fault. The user claimed that the judge tried to rule fairly “in the context of the law”. The YouTuber disagreed and shared his thoughts on the verdict, saying:

“Oh, the judge was ridiculous in his judgment. You’d have to look at previous cases with similar awards. They all have doctor’s testimonies backing up any health harm etc. or specialists confirmed xyz. Billy just said he was hurt. That is absolutely not sufficient for an award this high. And there was clear bias. He unnecessarily attacked me many times for things that had nothing to do with the complaint.”

Karl Jobst talks about his recent lawsuit (Image via Karl Jobst/Discord)

Karl Jobst claims the judge wanted to make an example out of him

The YouTuber talked about a different lawsuit where the judge allegedly ruled without any expert testimony. He said:

"There was a similar award last year but the guy had multiple doctor testimonies who diagnosed multiple health issues due to the statements etc. And he’d been seeing doctors for years about it. It is ridiculous to just go and say you were hurt without any expert testimony and get this kind of judgement. It had nothing to do with reality other than the judge wanted to make an example out of me which is not a justifiable reason."

During the court proceedings, the judge said Karl was reckless when making allegations. The content creator linked the YouTuber Apollo Legend’s death to a lawsuit by Billy Mitchell. For those unaware, Apollo Legend was found dead in his apartment hours after a suicide note surfaced online. There is no legal report that confirms that the death was linked to Billy Mitchell’s lawsuit.

In a recent X post, Karl Jobst stated that he will be releasing a new video soon that outlines the saga of events in detail. He claims that with his response, he will be able to ease a lot of concerns (and even "perhaps some incorrect narratives") that his viewers may have.

