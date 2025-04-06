Kai Cenat breaks silence about the recent hacking controversy, reveals the password he used for his account

Twitch star Kai Cenat has finally addressed the community following the recent hacking controversy. For those unaware, Kai Cenat's official Twitch channel, which has over 16.8 million followers, was hacked on April 3, 2025, by a person named "Savawuzhere." The same person also hacked the two-time Streamer of the Year winner's official YouTube channel.

The situation led to Twitch temporarily banning Cenat's account, which was eventually reinstated on April 4, 2025.

On April 5, 2025, Cenat hosted a comeback livestream where he discussed what had happened. While claiming that the hacker appeared to perfectly guess his password, "bussdownrollieavalanche3210," the New Yorker said:

"My s**t got f**king compromised, n***a! A n***a went into the data frame. Bro, I would never in my life think that a n***a would guess my password. My password is bussdownrollieavalanche3210. Bro, I would expect a n***a to guess bussdownrollieavalanche321, but not 3210, n***a! Like, what the f**k?! Like, how the f**k?! Oh, s**t! My f**king phone! Chat, like, how the f**k did a n***a know that?"

Kai Cenat then shared some "good news," disclosing that the police were involved. Furthermore, he claimed to know every detail about the hacker, including "exactly where" the individual was.

He elaborated:

"I got some good news, though. I'm not going to lie, I feel so bad for the person who did that because everything that was being done, like, police is now involved. So, like, the police is tracking down. Like, we know exactly where the n***a at. They're just making him f**k up so much to when it's time to get him, he's frogged! Like, deada**! Like, bro, n***as know... it's like with the digital s**t, bro, it's like, damn, you're going to try to hack me?! Like, me? Come on, bro. Be for real, bro! Like, me? So, they know the location. They know everything. You feel me?"

"They're not disappointing" - Kai Cenat comments on the success of his new content house, featuring RaKai, Ray, Tylil, and more

During the same Twitch livestream, Kai Cenat discussed the success of the new content house he started, where his friends and fellow streamers RaKai, Ray "rayasianboy," Tylil, and others reside.

While claiming that "they're not disappointing," the 23-year-old stated:

"It's so fire when you can help your mans and that s**t. But they don't disappoint. Like, they're not disappointing. You're putting n****s in the court to drop 30, and they're deada** going out there and dropping 30. Does that make sense?"

In other news, Kai Cenat's friend and fellow AMP (Any Means Possible) member, Duke Dennis, recently provided details about "almost going to jail" in China.

