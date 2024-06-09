"Just leave him alone": Netizens react to Tectone making content out of Atsu drama

Genshin Impact creator and OTK member John "Tectone" has been lambasted by netizens on X after hosting a stream addressing the viral document uploaded by Atsu "AsianBoyStream". This document covered several important events that occurred within the last few months, including Atsu's struggles with his mental health, his wife's affair, and the drama that took place primarily between him, Tectone, and Braxophone.

In retaliation, John made a post announcing that Atsu had "thrown a grenade" to take John down along with him, referring to the latter's announcement of an indefinite break from content creation citing "toxicity". The OTK member stated:

"Atsu has thrown a grenade trying to take me down with him. Bro brought up my name 100 times. Going live reacting to all of it."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans were discontented with John's reaction stream to the document, with user @gender_soupx stating that dogpiling onto Atsu after the document's release was "pathetic" and asking John to leave him be. Further, the user stated that such behavior by John was reinforcing their belief in Atsu. They stated:

"just leave him alone honestly, constantly dog-piling on someone is pathetic and will always be. the fact that you keep attacking him makes me believe him more and feel pity for him"

Another user wrote:

"Content creators are so hilarious because here's Atsu leading with the terrible news of his partner cheating on him and him making multiple attempts on his life then tectone just makes content out of it..."

However, not everyone felt empathetic towards Atsu's document, with one user stating:

"Starting the doc about potential suicide is already asking for pity points. Imagine if you said this half of Twitter would tell you to finish the job."

Another user wrote:

"Hope you and your chat are serious for a while, you’re all horrible."

A user pointed out that Atsu's document proved Tectone's suspicions right and made him look like a poser trying to farm content off of the drama surrounding them:

"Lmfao you literally proved his point. He said you’d probably try to farm content off of this... and here you are."

More pertinent reactions can be seen here:

Fans reacted to Tectone's reaction stream (Image via Tectone/X)

Tectone posts on X addressing Atsu's disclosure about his mental health issues

John directly addressed Atsu mentioning his attempts to take his own life within the starting few pages of the document, as well as his wife of ten years having an extra-marital affair, leading to divorce proceedings. He stated that readers would not "feel bad for him" and that he should have not shared the information online.

In yet another post on the matter, John stated that Atsu never "provides proof" of anything, and that even more individuals were coming out against him. He stated:

"Atsu demands proof, yet never provides proof of anything. Crazy how even more people are coming out against him and more people are slopping up his doc. Shame."

Expand Tweet

In his live stream, Tectone even went on to suggest that Atsu should go "to therapy".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback