"People aren't going to feel bad for you" - Tectone reacts to Atsu revealing that he tried to take his life twice

One True King (OTK) member John "Tectone" has reacted to Twitch streamer Atsu, also known as "AsianGuyStream's," recent social media post. For context, on June 9, 2024, Atsu took to X to announce his indefinite break from content creation because he "lost absolutely everything." Atsu also attached a 34-page document, in which he revealed that he tried to take his life twice since February 11.

He wrote:

"Since February 11th, I have attempted to take my own life twice, failing miserably to do so on both occasions, and on May 9th I considered a final attempt after discovering that my wife and partner of 10 years was having an affair during the darkest period of my life. I lost my career to defamation, lies, and being thrown under the bus by my own friends and I was betrayed by the one person I cherished more than anything."

Trending

Tectone discussed the gacha Twitch streamer's document on a livestream earlier today (June 9, 2024). After reading the statement mentioned above, John said that Atsu should not have shared the details on social media and should have instead sought therapy.

He elaborated:

"So, first of all, I highly recommend going to therapy and not sharing this type of s**t online. Yeah, wouldn't recommend that at all! People aren't going to feel bad for you. They're just going to be like, 'Oh yeah, I f**king hate this guy.' And, that's pretty much it. I highly recommend just taking this to a therapist. That's just pretty much how it goes."

Expand Tweet

"Dropping this document was a massive mistake" - OTK member Tectone comments on Atsu's recent social media update

At the 38-minute mark of the stream, Tectone once again "recommended" therapy, calling it "great and awesome." He then suggested that streamers should avoid reaching out to their communities for "comfort."

The OTK member said:

"First big thing - highly recommend therapy. It's great! It's awesome! Okay? I recommend therapy for everybody. Never go to your community to expect them to comfort you. Especially as a controversial figure as yourself, Atsu. Please take care of yourself and please go seek mental help immediately!"

Timestamp: 00:37:30

Tectone called AsianGuyStream's decision to release the document a "massive mistake." He explained:

"I'm going to be real, man, I think dropping this document was a massive mistake and I really don't think you should have done this. Especially, if you were already done with content creation. I think all this is going to do is bring more negativity into your life, and I think this was very irresponsible. And I really, really hope you seek a therapist immediately!"

At the time of writing, Atsu had not responded to Tectone's comments about his 34-page document.