  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kai Cenat announces end of livestreaming hiatus and Fortnite Icon Series Reveal

Kai Cenat announces end of livestreaming hiatus and Fortnite Icon Series Reveal

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 18, 2025 00:58 GMT
Kai Cenat has announced that he will be returning to livestreaming on Twitch (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
Kai Cenat has announced that he will be returning to livestreaming on Twitch (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Twitch streaming star Kai Cenat has announced that he will be returning to livestreaming on the platform after his weeks-long hiatus. The streamer's last broadcast was hosted on the platform on July 18, 2025. As per an Instagram Story posted by him, the streamer will be returning to broadcasting on Twitch on August 18, 2025, at 8:30 PST / 11:30 EST.

Ad

Furthermore, he stated that he would be making a "huge announcement," but did not provide further details about it. He also announced that he would be making a revelation about the Fortnite Icon Series, hinting at the possibility of him getting his own skin in the popular Epic Games title.

For those unaware, the Fortnite Icon Series typically includes in-game skins that are dedicated to and represent popular content creators and celebrities, such as Travis Scott, Lewis Hamilton, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars. In his Instagram Story uploaded on August 17, 2025, Kai Cenat said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Huge Announcement + Fortnite Icon Series Reveal Tomorrow At 8:30 PST/ 1130 EST"
Ad

Looking at Kai Cenat's latest livestream at the AMP Summer Pool Party

Any Means Possible (AMP) is a streamer collective that includes Kai Cenat, Davis "ImDavisss," Roberto "Fanum," Duke Dennis, Din "Agent 00," and Chris "ChrisNxtDoor." Cenat's last broadcast showcased him and the other members hosting a pool party.

Many other prominent Twitch streamers, such as Emily "ExtraEmily," Darryl "DDG," Rakai, Cinna, and Maya Higa, were also seen at the party, hosting their broadcasts on their respective channels. Kai's broadcast was a huge hit, with its VOD acquiring over 3.7 million views since being uploaded on Twitch.

Ad

In other news, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently called out political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" for mentioning the former's wife, Hila Klein, while talking about the ethicality and legality of violence taking place against Israeli forces in the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications