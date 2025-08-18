Kai Cenat announces end of livestreaming hiatus and Fortnite Icon Series Reveal

Twitch streaming star Kai Cenat has announced that he will be returning to livestreaming on the platform after his weeks-long hiatus. The streamer's last broadcast was hosted on the platform on July 18, 2025. As per an Instagram Story posted by him, the streamer will be returning to broadcasting on Twitch on August 18, 2025, at 8:30 PST / 11:30 EST.Furthermore, he stated that he would be making a &quot;huge announcement,&quot; but did not provide further details about it. He also announced that he would be making a revelation about the Fortnite Icon Series, hinting at the possibility of him getting his own skin in the popular Epic Games title.For those unaware, the Fortnite Icon Series typically includes in-game skins that are dedicated to and represent popular content creators and celebrities, such as Travis Scott, Lewis Hamilton, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars. In his Instagram Story uploaded on August 17, 2025, Kai Cenat said:&quot;Huge Announcement + Fortnite Icon Series Reveal Tomorrow At 8:30 PST/ 1130 EST&quot;Looking at Kai Cenat's latest livestream at the AMP Summer Pool PartyAny Means Possible (AMP) is a streamer collective that includes Kai Cenat, Davis &quot;ImDavisss,&quot; Roberto &quot;Fanum,&quot; Duke Dennis, Din &quot;Agent 00,&quot; and Chris &quot;ChrisNxtDoor.&quot; Cenat's last broadcast showcased him and the other members hosting a pool party.Many other prominent Twitch streamers, such as Emily &quot;ExtraEmily,&quot; Darryl &quot;DDG,&quot; Rakai, Cinna, and Maya Higa, were also seen at the party, hosting their broadcasts on their respective channels. Kai's broadcast was a huge hit, with its VOD acquiring over 3.7 million views since being uploaded on Twitch.In other news, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently called out political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; for mentioning the former's wife, Hila Klein, while talking about the ethicality and legality of violence taking place against Israeli forces in the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.