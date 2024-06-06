Kai Cenat bursts out laughing after being nominated for "Favorite Gamer" at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has addressed the community following his nomination for "Favorite Gamer" at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024. While interacting with his audience during a livestream on June 6, 2024, Cenat burst out laughing at his inclusion in the annual award ceremony.

He said:

"Speaking of gamer, I have been selected... I have been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (the streamer starts laughing)... 'Favorite Gamer.' Hey! Hold on! Hold on! Where is it at? Yo mods, link it. Mods, link it."

Wondering whether he should get "slimed" at the event, the New Yorker remarked:

"Yo, should I go and get slimed? Do I go and get slimed? I think I should, bro. Just for the KC3, bro. Like, young KC3, bro. I'm not going to lie - I've always wanted to do some s**t like that. I think I'm going to go, bro. I think I'm going. I think I'd go."

"It will be hilarious if I take this s**t" - Kai Cenat reacts to being nominated for the "Favorite Gamer" category at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

At the 46-minute mark of the livestream earlier today (June 6, 2024), Kai Cenat voted in various categories for this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

After he saw himself appear in the "Favorite Gamer" category alongside Nathan "Unspeakable," Jessica "Aphmau," Preston, Tyler "Ninja," and Dilly "TheBoyBilly," Cenat jumped up from his chair and squealed with delight.

He exclaimed:

"Yes! Oh, my god! Oh, my... yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Bro... hey, let me tell you all boys something - you see gamer in my title, don't you? Let me tell you something... we're actually gamers, bro. But we have to continue being gamers, bro. Correct, chat? Correct? Correct!"

Timestamp: 00:42:20

The 22-year-old expressed his desire to win the award because he considered himself an "elite gamer." He added:

"'Nah, Ninja.' Man! I've been gaming, bro. Chat, I'm not going to lie, bro, I've been f**king gaming and it will be hilarious if I take this s**t, bro. And I need to take this s**t because I believe myself in being an elite gamer, bro! I'm Lord Dwarf. It's literally Lord Dwarf, gang! Elden f**king Lord!"

In other news, during the same livestream, Kai Cenat refused to watch Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" apology to him. He also called out fans for being "too invested" in their association.