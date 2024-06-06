Twitch star Kai Cenat has declined to watch controversial internet personality Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" apology to him. For those unaware, the two content creators were embroiled in a major controversy last year, when BruceDropEmOff's alleged private text messages leaked on X. In one of the supposed DMs, the streamer seemingly made remarks about Cenat's short film, Global Pursuit:

"Now n****s want to go into acting like ain't been acting. IDC (I don't care), Cailou, on god, I'm not watching that s**t. Man, though (laughing emoji). Yachty a f****t, too. He called me when they dropped it to ask me to be on it. Friday."

During a livestream on June 6, 2024, Kai Cenat discovered BruceDropEmOff's recent apology to him while browsing his official subreddit. He decided not to watch it and remarked:

"'Bruce apologizes to Kai and admits his fault in his Twitch return. Also gives him soccer advice.' Hey bro, that's cool, bro. That's cool. What has that got to do... why would I, like... bro, y'all..."

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner called his fans out, stating they were "too invested" in his association with BruceDropEmOff. He elaborated:

"Let me say this, all right? Chat, this is what I've been talking about. I don't talk about certain situations because, in my real life, I've went through it and I've made the smart decision on making my circle the way it's supposed to be. You guys are too invested and it's crazy! It's so bad! It's actually bad, I'm not going to lie, bro. You feel what I'm saying?"

While pleading with his audience to "stop," Cenat added:

"We got to work this year! We got so much that we've got to do! Can we please just stop? Like, it's so bad, bro! It's like... it's forced. It's actually forced. I haven't spoken on the situation since I spoke on the situation. Let that sink in. Like, it's bad! I don't force anything, bro!"

Timestamp: 01:35:05

What did BruceDropEmOff say about Kai Cenat in his recent livestream?

During a Twitch stream on June 3, 2024, BruceDropEmOff expressed his "love" for several streamers, including Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat. He said:

"...Duke, love Duke. It's love to Kai. It's love to Rage (FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE"). It's love to everybody."

The former One True King (OTK) member also spoke about Matthew "Mizkif," saying:

"Yeah, respect to everybody. It's love to everybody. Love to f**king OTK. Love to Kick. Love to s**t. Even Mizkif, bro. Even f**king Mizkif! I've just been thinking about... when I take a break, y'all, I think about everything that happened. You feel me? That's when I take time and think... you know?"

In addition to Kai Cenat, Mizkif has also reacted to BruceDropEmOff's recent comments, claiming that the latter "dragged him through the mud" and "destroyed his reputation" in the W/L streaming community.