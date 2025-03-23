Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently claimed that Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr invited him to witness him practicing on March 24, 2025. The streamer said the footballer had contacted him during his IRL broadcast in the South American country on March 23, 2025.

Addressing his audience, Cenat said he got a text from Neymar who invited him to meet on March 24, 2025. The streamer also claimed to have received a call from fellow Brazilian footballer Vini Jr., who is supposedly in his native country:

"Oh! Chat, Neymar, chat, Neymar invited me to their practice, bro. Neymar invited me to their practice and Vini, Vini Jr. called me today. He's in Brazil."

"Tomorrow I can": Kai Cenat claims he might visit Neymar to witness his practice session in Brazil

Streamer Kai Cenat announced his IRL broadcast in Brazil through a post on X on March 21, 2025. He has been broadcasting for two days in the country, with his second broadcast lasting nearly five hours. The latter covered Brazil's nightlife and saw the Twitch star exploring the country after dark.

Kai Cenat said that his meeting with Neymar may materialize on March 24, 2025:

"Yes!... I think, tomorrow, tomorrow I can. Tomorrow I can, bro. I might do a full vlog, I might just see what's up for a vlog."

Meanwhile, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed," who has had wildly successful broadcasts covering most of Europe and South East Asia, announced yet another massive IRL streaming tour.

He said he will be covering many regions within China, with the overall tour expected to last many days. IShowSpeed also recently announced that he created an account on Douyin, which is considered the Chinese local equivalent of the international TikTok app.

