Kai Cenat's friend Ray apologizes to Dennis Schröder a year after he joked about his trade to Detroit Pistons

Twitch streamer Ray "Rayasianboy," known for his close association with fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, responded to Dennis Schröder being traded to the Detroit Pistons. For context, Ray joked about Schröder getting traded to the Pistons in August 2024. He asked his viewers to "spam" Schröder's chat, telling him that he was getting traded. He said:

"Say you got traded to the Pistons. Everybody go and spam in his chat. Say you got traded to the Pistons."

Dennis Schröder, who was livestreaming on his Twitch channel at that time, realized the prank and responded:

"Ray, get the f**k out of my chat, alright? Everybody get the f**k out of my chat. I'm justlplaying. Yeah, Ray got jokes, Ray got jokes."

The streamer didn't foresee that his joke would become a reality. The NBA has officially announced that the Golden State traded the point guard to the Detroit Pistons. The streamer reshared the viral clip from August 2024 and seemingly apologized for the taunt. He wrote:

"I’m sorry about that Schroder, I didn’t know it really happen."

Why did Ray stop streaming?

Taiwanese Twitch streamer Rayasianboy's current whereabouts remain unknown. Some fans were surprised to see his post on Dennis Schröder since he had mentioned his military obligations.

For context, the streamer previously mentioned that he needed to fulfill his military service. Eligible male citizens in Taiwan are required to either serve one year of active duty or complete four months of military training.

The conscription age begins at 18, and eligible candidates must complete their service by 36. Rayasianboy was born on October 31, 2005, making him 19 years old and eligible for military service.

During a stream in May 2024, Ray explained his situation to Kai Cenat. He even joked about asking Kai to collect his reboot card if he died:

"If I die, you need to pick up my reboot card, you heard?"

He added that he would be going to the military either in 2024 or in 2025:

"Yeah, I tell them. Like this year, or last year, I need to go to the military... And I can not go to US bro for f**king one year bro."

Rayasianboy last streamed in November 2024. It's possible that he joined the military to fulfill his conscription. However, since he recently posted a tweet from his phone, many have questioned whether he has actually enlisted. As of now, he has 1.1 million followers on Twitch.

