2025 NBA Trade Deadline Early Grades: Dissecting blockbuster league altering moves ft. Luka Doncic to Lakers

This 2025 NBA trade deadline still doesn’t feel real and probably won’t. There are grades to write, though, so let’s analyze and grade all of the recent NBA transactions.

2025 NBA Trade Deadline Early Grades

1) LA Clippers Receive: Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills

Utah Jazz Receive: Mo Bamba, PJ Tucker, 2030 2nd round pick, cash

NBA: Utah Jazz receive Mo Bamba - Source: Imagn

We’re starting strong with this one! Danny Ainge orchestrates the first trade of the deadline shenanigans, which shouldn’t shock anyone, taking on PJ Tucker (more on him later) and a second-round pick for expendable depth.

The Clippers value shedding Tucker’s hefty salary cap hit and Eubanks is a similar caliber rotation big to Bamba and a definite offensive upgrade, which LA can use in any form.

Jazz Grade: B

Clippers Grade: B-

2) LA Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie LA’s 2029 1st round pick

Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2 2025 2nd round picks (LAC, Dallas)

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers get Luka Doncic - Source: Imagn

I wrote at length about this unfathomable Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap. Ultimately, the Mavericks sold their future for a perceived upgrade in the short term. Anthony Davis is a phenomenal player, but he doesn’t boost winning more than a superstar primary initiator.

The Lakers might take time to mesh and will miss Davis’ presence on both ends, but trading for Mark Williams (more on him later) bolsters an already strong Lakers offense. Securing their long-term future and a player who should never have been available makes this another historical trade heist for the Lakers.

In an on-brand move, Danny Ainge sniped another collection of picks and a prospect

Lakers Grade: A+

Mavericks Grade: F

Jazz Grade: B

3) San Antonio Spurs Receive: De’Aaron Fox, Jordan Mclaughlin

Sacramento Kings Receive: Zach Lavine, Sidy Cissoko, 3 1st round picks (2025 via CHA, 2027 via SAS, 2031 via MIN), 3 2nd round picks (2025 via CHI, 2028 via DEN, 2028 OWN)

Chicago Bulls Receive: Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, 2025 OWN 1st round pick

NBA: Zach Lavine for Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn

Victor Wembanyma’s rapid ascent to superstardom has San Antonio as a prime trade target for stars looking for a new home. A rocky Kings season led to Fox’s asking out of Sacramento, marking a drastic shift for a player who helped revive a rudderless Kings franchise. He’ll be Wembanyama’s first true star partner, forming a deadly pick-and-roll duo to boost the Spurs’ offense.

San Antonio’s offense already grades out solidly, ranking 17th (112.9 in offensive rating) largely on the back of Wembanyama. Adding an All-Star caliber lead guard like Fox will make life easier for Wembanyama, especially considering Chris Paul will back him up. His spacing may create roadblocks on offense, especially paired with Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan, but the Spurs landed a 27-year-old star with Wembanyama on a rookie scale contract process and plenty of room to upgrade shortly.

Losing Fox will sting for Sacramento, as they haven’t given Fox as strong a chance to win as he wants. The Kings still feel directionless even with the addition of LaVine, far from the top of a strong Western Conference without many avenues to improve. LaVine is an underrated star, though, and scores on similar volume and higher efficiency than Fox this season. He’ll help the Kings win and maintain in the playoff mix all season.

Chicago shipping out LaVine was all but inevitable but the return is far from stellar. Losing a player as good as LaVine for three fringe rotation players and their own first-round pick in 2025 can’t feel great. The draft compensation matters for the Bulls, as they can use all of the star swings they can get.

Spurs Grade: A

Kings Grade: C-

Bulls Grade: D+

4) Dallas Mavericks Receive: Caleb Martin

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 2nd round pick (via PHX)

NBA: 76ers receive Quentin Grimes - Source: Imagn

Nico Harrison followed up a disastrous trade with another questionable (but far less damaging) decision, shipping out Quentin Grimes and a pick for a slight downgrade in Caleb Martin. Martin is making a decent chunk of change ($35 million over four years) but hasn’t produced offensively, averaging 9 points on 21st percentile efficiency.

Grimes, five years younger than Martin, averaged 10.2 points on strong efficiency, shooting a tick below 40% from deep. Both are solid defenders, but Grimes has been a considerably better player this season. Acquiring him and a second-round pick was excellent work by the 76ers and a confusing move by Dallas.

Mavericks Grade: D

76ers Grade: A

5) Detroit Pistons Receive: KJ Martin, 2027 2nd round pick (via MIL), 2031 2nd round pick (via DAL)

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Cash

NBA: Pistons' KJ Martin - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia salary dumped KJ Martin, sacrificing a few picks to avoid the luxury tax. It’s an efficient use of resources, especially given Martin’s value as a play finisher, rebounder and occasional shot blocker.

Pistons Grade: B+

76ers Grade: C-

6) Boston Celtics Receive: 2031 2nd round pick

Houston Rockets Receive: Jaden Springer, 2030 2nd round pick

NBA: Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn

The Celtics traded Jaden Springer to duck the luxury tax just as their bitter rivals in Philadelphia did. Boston at least received a pick in return, and Springer’s path to rotation minutes on a team with elite guard play wasn’t clear.

Springer has had his moments in the NBA, thriving on defense whenever he sees the floor. He’s a legitimately impactful defender who could earn rotation minutes with any offensive progression, making him a worthwhile swing for Houston.

Rockets Grade: B

Celtics Grade: C-

7) Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Daniel Theis, 2031 2nd round pick

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Cash

NBA:Oklahoma City Thunder gets Daniel Theis - Source: Imagn

The Pelicans offloaded Daniel Theis’s salary to the Thunder, who acquired their billionth draft pick for good measure. It’s a lost season for the Pelicans at this point but Thies could factor into OKC’s rotation. Theis will strengthen their rebounding and provide another competent body to spell Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein when they miss time.

Oklahoma City Thunder: B

New Orleans Pelicans: C

8) Sacramento Kings Receive: Jonas Valanciunas

Washington Wizards Receive: Sidy Cissoko, 2028 2nd round pick (via DEN), 2029 2nd round pick

NBA: Kings' Jonas Valanciunas - Source: Imagn

The Wizards began their deadline fire sale with a Valanciunas trade, sending him off to a competitive team. Washington has embraced the tank and collecting picks and prospect fliers for older rotation pieces tends to produce value in the long term.

Valanciunas should help a Kings team adapt to a post-De’Aaron Fox world. He won’t help much on the defensive end, but his size will help a team desperately searching for center play to help support Domantas Sabonis. Adding another Lithuanian bruiser on the interior will help Sacramento this season, but shouldn’t move the needle much for a team probably out of the title race.

Kings Grade: C+

Wizards Grade: B

9) Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jericho Sims, 2nd round pick

Washington Wizards Receive: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, 2028 1st round pick swap

New York Knicks: Delon Wright, Cash

NBA: Bucks' Kyle Kuzma - Source: Imagn

Milwaukee continues its trend of aggressive trades for stars and rotation pieces, parting ways with one of the greatest Bucks of all time. Trading Middleton, who’s still a versatile, efficient scorer and carried Milwaukee in the playoffs last season, doesn’t bode well for his health. He’s appeared in only 23 games this season and 111 total regular season games over the last three seasons, so it’s hard to fault the Bucks for moving on.

Washington continues to make the right moves as a rebuilding team, adding a 2024 first-round pick in AJ Johnson with some slashing and defensive upside as well as a possibly useful spot. It will be strange to see Middleton in a Washington jersey if they don’t trade or buy him out.

This version of Kyle Kuzma isn’t a positive NBA player as one of the NBA’s least efficient scorers (48.7% true shooting, -3.7 Estimated Plus-Minus) on a horrid Washington team. We’ve seen Kuzma score more efficiently and add value as a defender in past seasons.

It’s possible to imagine him adding much-needed defensive help on the interior for a Milwaukee defense heavily reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. He can’t match the star power of some other trade additions but could be a useful piece for a Milwaukee team desperate to maximize Antetokounmpo. His salary sheet isn’t pretty, though, adding some risk to the deal.

The Knicks entered the fray, sending out Jericho Sims (who could help Milwaukee’s interior play in dire moments) and acquiring an always useful defender in Wright (if his shot cooperates).

Bucks Grade: C+

Wizards Grade: B+

Knicks Grade: B-

10) Toronto Raptors Receive: Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, 2026 1st round pick (via IND), 2025 2nd round pick

NBA: Raptors' Brandon Ingram - Source: Imagn

This is an odd one for several reasons. After years in the trade mill, Brandon Ingram finally left New Orleans to join the Raptors up North. It’s an admittedly strange fit for a complementary star heading to a Toronto team in the thick of their rebuild, but it’s reasonable value for a player of Ingram’s quality.

Ingram and Zion Williamson have ultimately disappointed during their five-and-a-half seasons in New Orleans, with both missing large chunks of time across multiple seasons. He’s been a near All-Star level player at moments, progressing notably as a playmaker and defender over the years.

On the right team, Ingram could add value to complementary scoring and part-time creation if he buys into an off-ball role. The 16-35 Raptors, despite their recent stretch of improved play, aren’t the team that needs and can maximize the value of a 27-year-old complementary star.

Ingram will improve Toronto’s shaky offense with his steadying shotmaking and creation, but the Raptors' path isn’t clear. Scottie Barnes is a near All-Star level player right now, but the rest of Toronto’s young core, headlined by RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter, likely won’t be the atmosphere to extract the best from Ingram. Acquiring a player of his quality for as little as Toronto parted with, though, is hard to fully disagree with.

A lightly protected first-round and a few solid role players that could help facilitate other trades or bolster New Orleans’ rotation isn’t the worst return for Ingram. It doesn’t feel spectacular given the high heights the Pelicans reached over the last half-decade, but they’re choosing a direction and paving the way for Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and whatever young wing talent the team can accumulate.

Raptors Grade: C+

Pelicans Grade: B

11) Golden State Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, PJ Tucker, 1st round pick (protected)

Detroit Pistons Get: Lindy Waters, Josh Richardson

Utah Jazz Get: Dennis Schroder

NBA: Warriors' Jimmy Butler - Source: Imagn

Pat Riley finally granted Butler’s wish to leave Miami in search of new basketball joy. He’s on his way to Golden State in hopes of collecting enough ammo for Steph Curry and Draymond Green for one more playoff push. Butler is still a near All-Star-level contributor at his best, but how high can he push the Warriors?

He’s still an efficient volume scorer who adds playmaking value all over the floor and still thrives defensively when engaged. Butler will add desperately needed creation to a poor Golden State offense while meshing seamlessly with their cutting, motion-heavy offense

And the Warriors doubled down on this investment, signing Butler to a two-year, $121 million deal. The length of the deal somewhat offsets the risk of signing Butler through his age 37 seasons, but Golden State is still, at best, on the outside looking in of the championship race.

Miami, despite their loud and public disagreement with Butler, returns a solid rotation piece in Wiggins who will help Miami remain in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. Still, losing an All-Star caliber player without collecting any valuable picks or young players won’t earn high marks and a Tyler Herro-led team probably can’t win multiple playoff series.

The Heat will need Bam Adebayo to return to form and even then, they’re a long shot to make playoff noise. It’s a sour end to a rocky saga for Butler and Miami even if they returned a solid starter with championship experience. But hey, here’s where PJ Tucker ends up!

The Heat rerouted Schroder to the Jazz and tried sending Anderson to Toronto, but he’s still with Miami for the moment. The Pistons add a few depth pieces as well for their troubles.

Warriors Grade: B+

Heat Grade: C

Pistons Grade: C-

Jazz Grade: C-

12) LA Lakers Receive: Mark Williams

Charlotte Hornets: Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, 2030 1st round pick swap, 2031 1st round pick

NBA: Lakers' Mark Williams - Source: Imagn

The Lakers aren’t done after miraculously trading for Luka Doncic, adding a badly-needed center to a now-barren frontcourt. Aside from Anthony Davis, the Lakers have relied on the likes of Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison as rotation bigs. Even with Doncic and LeBron James, it’s hard to win in the NBA without viable center play.

They paid a fair price, though, parting ways with a promising rookie in Dalton Knecht and an unprotected 1st round pick, even if far in the future. From a pure value perspective, Charlotte made out nicely given how far away they still feel from contention. Knecht will be one of their better players this season and will have plenty of opportunities to put up points.

Williams’ scary injury history is the big asterisk here; he’s appeared in just 23 games this season and 84 games across his three-year career. Lower body injuries zapped some of his mobility, limiting his defensive versatility, but he has room to grow at 23 years old with an upgraded (but still limited) defensive supporting cast.

He’s an upgrade on defense for the Lakers at center and is one of the NBA’s better play finishers. Doncic and James have helped great lob finishing centers grow their bank accounts for years now and Williams should be no different. While Williams won’t add much passing or perimeter versatility but his high-level scoring and rebounding will make LA’s offense potentially elite.

The Lakers needed to find another piece to give James and Doncic their best chance to compete this season and found and upgrade despite the cost. Both teams should feel good about this deal.

Lakers Grade: A-

Hornets Grade: A-

