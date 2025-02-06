What time is the 2025 NBA trade deadline? 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 06, 2025 13:10 GMT
NBA: Paris Games 2025-San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
What time is the 2025 NBA trade deadline? (Image Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NBA trade deadline season is coming to an end. It's been a sensational trade cycle dominated by blockbuster trades which nobody predicted. One of the most major deals to go through days before the deadline was Luka Doncic heading to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis in one of the biggest trades of all time.

With that domino falling, several other trades have also been completed or are in progress. The San Antonio Spurs added De'Aaron Fox, the Sacramento Kings landed Zach LaVine, and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in other major trades.

Teams still have significant time left to make more deals. For those unaware, the NBA trade deadline will end at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday. All trade transactions must be completed officially before the deadline to make the deals eligible.

