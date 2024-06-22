Twitch stars Kai Cenat and Kylie "Sketch," as well as AMP members Agent 00 and ImDavisss, have collaborated with Fortnite to hype up its new Reload game mode. All four streamers make an appearance in the brand-new trailer for Reload, which will be released on June 22, 2024, with the title's Summer Update.

The trailer, which was released on Fortnite's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms, dubbed the four popular content creators as the Reload Squad.

Reload is bringing back the OG map along with its usual attractions. It allows players to get rebooted as long as one or more people in their team are alive on the map.

Watch: Star-Studded Fortnite Reload trailer featuring AMP Agent 00, ImDavisss, Kai Cenat, and Sketch

Fortnite fans will remember when the OG map returned to the popular battle royale in October 2023, causing a huge uptick in the title's player base as content creators and returning players flocked back to the game to relive its glory days.

The massive success had many people hankering for a permanent Fortnite game mode where they could play on the old map.

Reload appears to focus on players looking to play the OG map, which has returning points of interest, such as the Tilted Towers, Pleasent Park, Lil' Loot Lake, and more.

It makes sense that Epic Games is collaborating with some of the biggest Twitch streamers to promote the upcoming game mode. Agent 00 and ImDavisss have more than 1.8 million followers combined on the platform. Other AMP members, such as Duke Dennis, also briefly appear in the trailer.

Apart from Kai Cenat, there are other AMP members in the video (Image via Fortnite/YouTube)

That said, Kai Cenat and Sketch are by far the most popular content creators featured in the Fortnite Reload promo.

Cenat has become one of the most beloved streamers on Twitch over the last few years and recived quite a bit of praise after his recent collaboration with Kevin Hart. He is currently in the middle of his much-anticipated Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree marathon.

Sketch, on the other hand, became famous for his NFL content, with his iconic "What's up, brother!" tagline making its way into the Fortnite trailer. His growth in the last year has been inspirational; he has amassed over a million followers on Twitch after starting his career on the platform in July 2023.