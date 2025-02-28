"Kai really put everyone on": Fans react as Fanum unveils San Andreas-themed set up for GTA marathon

AMP member and Twitch streamer, Roberto "Fanum," has started a GTA San Andreas marathon on his channel. The game is one of the most played in the series and still averages over 400 active players, according to streamcharts.com. The AMP member also took things further by cosplaying as Carl "CJ" Johnson. He also matched his setup to look like the iconic Grove Street.

A clip from the stream was later shared by verified X user Ryan (@scubaryan_), garnering a lot of reactions. Watch the clip here:

Fans were naturally quite impressed by the effort. While gaming marathons are not a new concept in the streaming scene, the likes of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have changed the way marathons are viewed.

Kai, in particular, is known for his extra effort during these marathons. Recently, he created a custom-made batcave for his Arkhan series marathon. Reacting, one user wrote:

"Kai really put everyone on," said @nando17celtics

Some fans also found a similarity between Fanum and GTA characters:

"He’s basically the CJ who ate too much," said @destroynectar

"Fanum might actually be Franklin," said @suayrez

Fans also praised the streamer's set up:

"The room is fire asf," said @bestkiller8375

"Fanum's new setup looks clean! Ready to dominate that San Andreas marathon - hope he’s got stamina for those 'Beat the Cock' runs," said @therapeuticvids

Fanum gets GTA San Andreas food delivered to his setup

Those who have followed Twitch streamer Fanum know that he never shies away from food. In 2024, he famously popularized the term "Fanum Tax," which took the internet by storm. The phrase refers to the act of claiming a portion of a friend's food as a playful "tax."

His GTA San Andreas stream was no exception. The streamer ended up ordering Cluckin' Bell, the fictional fast-food chain from the game. The restaurant also makes an appearance in GTA Liberty City.

The streamer had one of his friends dress up in a Cluckin' Bell chicken costume and even brought out a few buckets featuring the iconic Cluckin' Bell logo. Watch the clip here:

Fanum isn’t the only AMP member known for hosting gaming marathons. Kai Cenat recently completed the Arkham Trilogy, and for each stream, he dressed up as a different version of Batman. He even reportedly spent millions to create a high-production Batman-themed cinematic trailer for his marathon.

