Kanel Joseph's Twitch channel reinstated after being indefinitely banned for recording people "against their will"

Twitch reinstated streamer Kanel Joseph’s account after banning him indefinitely in January 2025. During his suspension, he received an official email stating that he was recording others "against their will." The day before his ban, he was giving homeless people money to see how they would use it, which was seen as controversial by some internet users.

Kanel’s ban was issued under the "Unauthorized Sharing of Private Information" section of Twitch’s community guidelines. It was one of the many incidents where fans criticized Twitch's moderation policies. Upset about the ban, the streamer shared an image revealing the reason for his suspension.

“Recording another person against their will, or misleading another person into being recorded. Examples of such violative conduct include, but are not limited to streaming someone in public and telling them that they’re only being filmed for personal security purposes, continuing to film another person in public after they’ve requested not to be filmed, and being asked not to film inside a gym, and then continuing to do so.”

Kanel Joseph hosted a special comeback stream with fake FaZe Clan members

Kanel returned to Twitch on April 2, 2025. He teased a collaboration with FaZe Clan streamers for the livestream, but it turned out to be a prank. Instead, eight strangers dressed up as Twitch streamers appeared on Kanel Joseph’s livestream.

The streamer had hired them to appear as FaZe Clan members as part of his April Fool’s broadcast. He introduced the strangers, saying:

“Yo chat! FaZe up! FaZe up! FaZe up! FaZe up! Wait up…wait wait wait, who? Who’s that”

A child cosplaying Rani “Stable Ronaldo” appeared on the livestream. Kanel asked him:

“Oh…this is Ron? How you doing Ronaldo? Ohh…okay! Yo we got all the FaZe members in here. Yo, this lit. This lit! How you been? How was your day? I thought you were taller the last time I saw you.”

Moments from the livestream went viral and caught the attention of FaZe Clan CEO Richard “Banks” who rated the prank nine out of ten:

“9/10. Would’ve scored perfect, bro sold not getting a tatted grandpa with the fitted”

Kanel Joseph was not the only streamer whose indefinite suspension was lifted this week. Content creator Adin Ross returned to Twitch after his account was also reinstated.

In other news, YouTuber MrBeast announced that he burned down 20 million trees on April Fool’s Day. His announcement led to some hilarious reactions online.

