Karl Jobst claims the court's decision after losing the defamation case to Billy Mitchell "was not correct"

Amid the legal trouble between Australian YouTuber Karl Jobst and American arcade gaming champion Billy Mitchell, the Brisbane District Court has ordered the former to pay $350,000 in damages, plus interest and costs to the latter. Recently, about the case, Jobst criticized the verdict in a detailed X post, claiming that "a lot of lies are being spread" about the case's history.

Ad

This case comes after Jobst claimed that Mitchell's past lawsuit against Ben Smith, better known as "Apollo Legend", contributed to Smith's suicide. For context, Mitchell reportedly sued Smith after the latter accused the former of cheating his way to his video game accomplishments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In his recent X post, Karl Jobst ran through multiple points and eventually concluded that the law worked against him and passed an incorrect resolution:

"I still believe the decision today was not the correct one."

In the post, the YouTuber cited his own video about the situation, released before the court's conclusion in August 2023, claiming that he had never directly accused Mitchell of cheating but rather used this as a "relevant part" of his defense:

Ad

"There are a lot of lies being spread that I falsely claimed Billy sued me because I said he cheated. I never claimed this, I only claimed it was relevant as part of my defence."

Karl Jobst reveals he spent over $600,000 in legal fees while defending himself against Billy Mitchell in court

Ad

Karl Jobst claimed that he never intended to ask for money in the first place. It was only after Mitchell sent him a second lawsuit and threatened him with a third lawsuit that he needed to crowdfund:

"Furthermore, I never asked for money when Billy originally sued me. It was only after he sent me a 2nd lawsuit, and a threat of a 3rd lawsuit which were completely unrelated that I needed to crowdfund."

Ad

Overall, since the case's initiation in 2021, Karl's legal fees have reportedly totaled up to $600,000. He further stated that any money received during his crowdfunding campaign went straight to cover legal expenses:

"My total legal costs are well over $600k, so any money I received went to my lawyers. I did not intentionally try to deceive anyone or trick anyone just to defraud them or scam them out of money."

Ad

The Brisbane court concluded that Karl Jobst acted "recklessly" and with malice. The court highlighted that Jobst's allegations were unverified and unjustly linked Mitchell to Apollo Legend's death. Although he did not agree with the verdict, Jobst took some accountability, claiming that he should have been more transparent during the proceedings:

"The criticism that I should have been more transparent is valid and I'm sorry. Truthfully I didn't want to repeat or mention any claims regarding Apollo Legend because it may have jeopardized my defence."

Ad

He also dismissed claims of him lying about Apollo Legend but mentioned the issues he faced after using "incorrect information from multiple sources":

"I never intentionally lied regarding Apollo Legend either. I relied on incorrect information from multiple sources. I retracted the statements once I confirmed it was inaccurate but apparently it was not sufficient."

In conclusion, the YouTuber announced a video "discussing everything" that would be released "at some point" in the future.

Ad

In other news, following the court ruling, Karl Jobst addressed his audience, acknowledging their potential disappointment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback