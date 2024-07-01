Kick streamer Ac7ionMan threatens legal action against TheJoker following serious allegations

Controversial Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMan" took to his X account recently to threaten a possible lawsuit against fellow streamer TheJoker (also streams on Kick). For context, TheJoker had made some serious allegations including sexual misconduct against Ac7ionMan. In response, the latter is now looking to take legal recourse.

Here's what he wrote:

"Hey, @TheKickJoker game over. See you in court."

Kick streamer threatens legal action against TheJoker (Image via X)

The two parties involved in the feud met during a livestream earlier today (July 1). However, the Discord call only ended up being a verbal battleground. In response, TheJoker wrote this on his X account:

"Ac7ionMan wants to get me in court because I reported allegations about him in an early tweet. Poor guy, I cooked him live. RIP ac7."

TheJoker responds to the possible legal threats (Image via X)

What are the allegations against controversial Kick streamer Ac7ionMan?

Ac7ionMan, one of Kick's most controversial streamers, is facing some serious allegations from fellow Kick streamer TheJoker. The allegations were first shared on June 24, 2024.

TheJoker took to his X account to share a video, which depicted a verbal testimony from a fellow female streamer (name hidden due to privacy and safety). In the testimony, Ac7ionMan was alleged to have made sexual advances without consent.

According to verbal testimony:

"Jane (the streamer's false name) agreed, got into her thong bikini and stood in his inflatable hot tub. During this portion, it became obnoxiously evident what Aaron's only intentions were. He wanted to have sex. Every comment he made was about her a**, her bre*sts, how fit she was, how hot she was."

The testimony continued:

"Enough was enough, and I told Jane that it was time to go. She immediately agreed and we left. When he shut the door behind us, I could hear him screaming. He was furious."

According to the accuser, Ac7ionMan even urged his viewers to send toxic comments to the victim, who is also a partnered Kick streamer. Moreover, he was alleged to have canceled the IRL stream that was scheduled with him and the victim.

TheJoker has also accused the streamer of being a "predator." These are, of course, very serious allegations. He says that he has verbal testimony to back it up.

At the time of writing, no legal action has been taken. However, it remains to be seen if such action will occur. The victim remains unnamed.

