  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kick streamer Fousey's Tesla suspended his autopilot feature on livestream

Kick streamer Fousey's Tesla suspended his autopilot feature on livestream

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Nov 21, 2024 19:40 GMT
Fousey was met with a week-long suspension of his car
Fousey was met with a week-long suspension of his car's autopilot while he was on the road (Image via fousey/Kick)

Kick streamer Yousef "Fousey" was suspended from using the Autopilot feature of his Tesla vehicle which he was driving during a live broadcast. The streamer was listening to music while in the driver's seat when he heard a chime made by the car's system, along with a message informing him that his Tesla's Autosteer and Full Self-Driving features would be unavailable for a week.

While visibly surprised, the streamer could be heard saying:

"Did I lose autopilot functionality? Oh hell no! Did they take autopilot away from me?"

Fousey's Tesla vehicle suspends his autopilot features while on the road

also-read-trending Trending

While enjoying a drive in his Tesla with his dog in his lap, the streamer was met with a message that his Autopilot features will be made unavailable for a week. As per Tesla's official website, this week-long suspension is part of their effort to curb "improper usage."

This happens after the operator of the Tesla vehicle receives five "strikeouts" within a week. A strikeout is awarded when the Autopilot is disengaged for a trip due to the operator repeatedly ignoring multiple auditory and visual warnings regarding "inattentiveness".

Accordingly, Fousey will be able to use the Autopilot features once again from November 27, 2024:

"Have been suspended based on your driving, will be restored on November 27? B***h, that's six days!"

Fousey is known for being a controversial content creator across platforms, having recently been banned from Kick two separate times in November 2024. This came after he made claims of his intention to engage in self-harm as well as an alleged doxxing incident.

Following this, he moved on to temporarily streaming on X and Twitch, with him receiving an apparent pre-emptive ban on Twitch as well. However, his Kick channel has since been reinstated, and he has gone live again.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी