Kick streamer Fousey's Tesla suspended his autopilot feature on livestream

Kick streamer Yousef "Fousey" was suspended from using the Autopilot feature of his Tesla vehicle which he was driving during a live broadcast. The streamer was listening to music while in the driver's seat when he heard a chime made by the car's system, along with a message informing him that his Tesla's Autosteer and Full Self-Driving features would be unavailable for a week.

While visibly surprised, the streamer could be heard saying:

"Did I lose autopilot functionality? Oh hell no! Did they take autopilot away from me?"

Fousey's Tesla vehicle suspends his autopilot features while on the road

While enjoying a drive in his Tesla with his dog in his lap, the streamer was met with a message that his Autopilot features will be made unavailable for a week. As per Tesla's official website, this week-long suspension is part of their effort to curb "improper usage."

This happens after the operator of the Tesla vehicle receives five "strikeouts" within a week. A strikeout is awarded when the Autopilot is disengaged for a trip due to the operator repeatedly ignoring multiple auditory and visual warnings regarding "inattentiveness".

Accordingly, Fousey will be able to use the Autopilot features once again from November 27, 2024:

"Have been suspended based on your driving, will be restored on November 27? B***h, that's six days!"

Fousey is known for being a controversial content creator across platforms, having recently been banned from Kick two separate times in November 2024. This came after he made claims of his intention to engage in self-harm as well as an alleged doxxing incident.

Following this, he moved on to temporarily streaming on X and Twitch, with him receiving an apparent pre-emptive ban on Twitch as well. However, his Kick channel has since been reinstated, and he has gone live again.

