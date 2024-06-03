Kick streamer gets in a car crash in an uber on stream and injures her head

Kick creator Moxie recently got into a car crash while live streaming. The streamer was with her dog in a car driven by another streamer, Lildealy, accompanied by another girl. While the dog appeared mostly unharmed, Moxie seemingly got injured on her head.

Moxie is currently in Texas, and according to her stream, titled IRL IN TEXAS!!! Day 3 subathon, it is her third day there. The 20-year-old was streaming live from the back seat of the car with her dog when the accident occurred.

As was recorded in the stream, the car got rear-ended by another car, leaving all the passengers in shock. While the dog was visibly agitated, Moxie appeared to have been hurt more due to the impact and started crying, holding her neck. She wailed:

“Oh my god, my head! It hurts.”

With the entire incident recorded on camera, many viewers expressed concern for both the streamer and her dog. Many have implored Moxie to go to the police and a doctor.

Towards the end of the clip, Moxie’s camera also showed the condition of the car following the accident, with spilled drinks and food all over the floor.

It has not been revealed any action has taken place against the car that hit the streamer

At the time of writing this article, the stream ended with Moxie at an urgent care clinic, getting a check-up. However, many viewers believed that she needed to go to a hospital instead.

It has not been revealed whether any action has taken place against the car which hit them, or whether any police report has been lodged.

Recently, popular Kick creator N3eon also got into a car crash due to reckless driving while doing a live broadcast with Squeeze Benz. However, his stream, which went viral, was taken down by the platform due to a violation of community guidelines by breaking the law.