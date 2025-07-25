Kick streamer HSTikkyTokky gets banned after getting involved in a physical altercation in Spain

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:04 GMT
Controversial Kick streamer Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" has been banned from Kick after he was seen getting involved in an intense brawl involving multiple people in the streets of Magaluf, Spain, during an IRL broadcast. His Kick channel is now inaccessible, and any attempt to open it spawns a 404 error.

In a post made on X dated July 24, 2025, the streamer has claimed that he acted in "self-defense," writing:

"Great night in magaluf today Banned off kick AGAIN for self defence. Joke"

HSTikkyTokky gets banned from Kick after engaging in a fistfight in Spain

HSTikkyTokky is known for being involved in controversies on Kick from time to time, with him previously becoming embroiled in a physical tussle with streamer Zherka in 2023. Since then, he has launched a career in boxing, appearing at events organized by boxing promotion company Misfits Boxing.

In a video of Harrison's recent altercation, the streamer can be seen surrounded by multiple individuals aggressively shouting at each other. Meanwhile, he attempted to de-escalate the situation by seemingly asking them to "calm down."

However, after HSTikkyTokky and a man pushed each other, the Kick streamer retaliated by punching him and knocking another to the ground. Meanwhile, a crowd had gathered at the scene and cheered on as the fight between the parties escalated. The IRL streamer then continued to launch a flurry of punches against the individuals, with the brawl eventually being taken to the ground as those accompanying the Kick streamer also joined in.

Eventually, the scuffle was broken up, and the two parties were separated from each other. Harrison's account remains banned as of writing.

In other news, the Twitch community is shaken up by the recent announcement made by the VTuber talent management organization VShojo. In a post on X, the CEO of VShojo stated that the company was ceasing all of its operations due to its failure to generate revenue.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
