Kick streamer iDuncle accuses Tectone of allegedly influencing audience to vote against him during OTK's Top Streamer event

A Kick and Twitch streamer named Daniel "iDuncle" took to his recent Kick stream (June 21) to lambast OTK member John "Tectone" for allegedly influencing his audience to vote against the Kick streamer during a recent event hosted by the Austin-based organization (the live stream was broadcasted via Emily "Emiru's" channel). The event in question is OTK's Top Streamer event, where the participants are required to end in a video documenting themselves.

However, to progress further into the event, the participant has to receive a unanimous decision which Daniel failed to garner. This meant that his progress depended on the audience's vote.

However, according to the Kick streamer, he felt that Tectone's unwelcoming attitude towards him (while Tectone was reacting to Emiru's stream) meant that viewers from the OTK creator's stream voted against him. iDuncle said:

"He had like six to 10 thousand viewers, just berating the chat with his answers. So they're gonna listen to him. If he didn't do this, I would have made it through. 52% (voted no). If this dude didn't do this, I would've went through."

"Any other third judge, I would've been good" - iDuncle reacts to recent OTK event

IRL streamer and barber iDuncle was one of the participants who did not advance to the next rounds of OTK's ongoing event, Top Streamer. However, Daniel believes that Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold," one of the three judges (the other two being Emiru and Nick "Nmplol"), was not on his side. He said:

"'You would've gone through if it was another judge' (Reads the chat) Yeah, any other third judge I would've been good. 'Cause the chat was so close and I had Asmon and Tectone both riding against me. Tectone saying 'no' on his stream, Asmon saying 'no' on his stream."

While the live stream was going on, Tectone had gone on to the event broadcast and typed his opinions on him (which was a 'no' from his side.) Reacting to it, iDuncle said:

"He's hating hard. Why do these big streamers have to do this to me? I don't f**king understand. Does it sound like a victim mentality? I don't give a f**k what I sound like 'cause you're watching it in real time. I have never even spoken a f**king single word to this man."

For those who want to watch the entire three-and-a-half-hour VOD of OTK's Top Streamer event, you can head over to OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Emiru's channel.