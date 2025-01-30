Kick streamer jstlk claims Destiny doesn't know if the alleged explicit materials were leaked to a minor

Kick streamer jstlk has claimed that fellow Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" is unaware of whether he had allegedly leaked explicit images of other non-consensually to a minor. To those unaware, the streamer is facing threats of legal action by another content creator, Pxie, while another individual Stasia (@curiocactus on X), has recently come out with her own claims of alleged leak of intimate images without consent at the hands of Steven.

Now, talking about the matter during a broadcast on Kick, jstlk claimed he had conversed with Destiny and that the latter had implied that he was unaware of whether the individual to whom the images had been leaked was a minor herself or not:

"Oh, also, yeah, he doesn't know if she's a minor or not, by the way. Just so you know. That's such an a**hole. This guy's such a f**king loser. God."

Trending

Kick Streamer jstlk claims Destiny is unaware of whether the alleged explicit material was leaked to a minor

Kick streamer Destiny has found himself in hot water after receiving multiple allegations of him leaking sensitive and personal images of individuals without their consent, with fellow content creator Pxie calling it a case of "revenge p**n". The latter has claimed that she would be seeking "emotional and punitive damages" for Steven's actions through her legal proceedings against him.

As per her, Destiny had shared her images with an individual on Discord without having met her in person. There is no official confirmation of the age of the aforementioned individual, with different parties giving estimates of her age.

Among such speculations, Kick streamer jstlk claimed that Steven was unaware of whether this individual was a minor or not. Further claiming that Destiny had been talking about eventually getting through the ordeal by "memeing through it," jstlk said:

"So I did reach out. I did reach out. I talked to him. I talked to him through it. Why didn't he talk to me? Why didn't he say like, hey, that's f**ked up. There might have been one comment about like, this is pretty bad. I think it was like, this is pretty bad but I can sweep through this and meme through it. Oh, that's what it was. It was like, I think he said something like. This is pretty bad, but I can like, sweep and meme through it, unless she's a minor."

Fellow political commentator HasanAbi, who is a longtime adversary of Destiny, has commented on the recent controversy surrounding the latter. HasanAbi claimed that Steven has been "this way for quite some time," and hence this controversy may, as per him, not be the "end of Destiny."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback