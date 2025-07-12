Kick streamer MoDeen gets approached by UK police after throwing fireworks outside Buckingham Palace

Kick streamer Mohammad "MoDeen" recently appeared alongside Nelk member Kyle Forgeard during the latter's Kick broadcast in the United Kingdom. The two were standing outside Buckingham Palace when a shirtless MoDeen decided to chuck a lit firework at a crowd of tourists.

Seeing MoDeen holding the firecracker, a seemingly nervous Forgeard was heard saying:

"Hey, hey, hey. Yeah, don't shoot it at me. Bro!"

The explosion prompted a police officer standing nearby to approach MoDeen and seemingly call him out for his behavior. Meanwhile, Forgeard, who is known as nelkboys on Kick, was seen quickly distancing himself from MoDeen while seemingly pointing and redirecting the authorities towards MoDeen.

MoDeen lights a firecracker outside Buckingham Palace as Nelk's Kyle Forgeard quickly exits the area

MoDeen is a Kick streamer known for his controversial antics during his IRL broadcasts. He has gained notoriety for his unusual interactions with famous personalities, such as professional wrestler and actor John Cena and fitness influencer Ashton Hall.

The streamer had made headlines after being chastised by Cena for filming him without permission in 2019, and more recently, for his explosive meeting with Ashton Hall, which seemingly caused the latter to run away in an attempt to put some distance between them.

During Nelkboys' broadcast held on July 12, 2025, MoDeen's behavior spooked Kyle Forgeard into exiting the scene, as he was worried about being arrested in the United Kingdom as an American citizen. Despite his actions, MoDeen was not apprehended by the police and was seemingly let go.

