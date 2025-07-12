"Disrespectful af": Netizens divided by Ray's stunt with IShowSpeed's product display at Walmart

During a broadcast on July 11, 2025, Taiwanese streamer Ray "Rayasianboy," who is part of the Clover House collective, was seen hauling a "Droptics" display piece across a Walmart store and eventually taking it outside through the front doors. The item featured a photo of YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed," who is listed as an "investor" by the brand.

As Ray hurriedly exited the store, some products appeared to fall from the display. However, the security scanners remained silent, and no store staff made any visible attempt to intervene or stop the 19-year-old.

At one point during the incident, the content creator placed the display on the floor and interacted with several shoppers, some of whom appeared to be elderly. The livestream abruptly ended just after he stepped outside.

Netizens, including @remelraks, reacted to the situation and criticized Ray's conduct as "disrespectful."

"He wouldn't do that in front of an old Chinese woman. Disrespectful af," @remelraks wrote on X.

@steadysky3 speculated that IShowSpeed may have asked the streamer to promote the product and questioned whether it was the wisest decision.

"Speed asking the wrong person to promote his product 🥲 But got the right man to clipfarm with it," they posted.

More reaction to Rayasianboy's Walmart antics (Images via @scubaryan_, @SlatDontMiss/X)

As the content creator rushed toward the exit, additional items from the display fell out. In response, users such as @_Briillo remarked that the stunt might have ultimately amounted to nothing.

"He even did all that to just run out with an empty box, everything fell out 😭😭, " they wrote.

Some thought his actions were excessive and suggested that even RaKai, a younger member of Clover House, would not go to such lengths for content.

"Ray wtf is wrong with ni**a 🤣🤣 not even RaKai would do this," @marlonlbc10 posted.

AMP's Fanum reacts to Ray's stunt at Walmart

Roberto "Fanum" from Any Means Possible (AMP) reacted to the situation live and suggested that Ray’s behavior might need some corrective action.

Fanum offered the content creator a spot in AMP’s summer house, which is currently serving as a hub for the crew’s month-long streaming marathon:

This is why he need to come here, bro. Sometimes, you gotta smack... sorry, bro. When you was acting [bad] as a kid, what your mom did? (Smack) Been outside for too long, bro. That's why he gotta come here. He about to be on crime time... You know for a fact, if Ray was in Taiwan, if he did that (Smack). Stop playin'."

Interestingly, the Walmart incident took place just two days after Ray reportedly announced a hiatus from content creation to focus on his health.

