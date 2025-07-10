Ray to reportedly take a hiatus from content creation to focus on his health

Twitch star Ray, known as rayasianboy on the Amazon-owned platform, will reportedly take a short break from content creation to focus on his health and visit the Any Means Possible (AMP) house. His most recent broadcast on the website took place on July 7, 2025.

Ray seemingly revealed the news in a direct message response to moderators of a fan page on X (@RayQuanGang), who had asked when he would stream next. He replied:

"I'm taking a lil break, I'll be back soon, I'm going to visit AMP... Get my health right.”

Ray previously expressed desire to quit Clover House and join AMP amid feud

Rayasianboy, known for being close friends with Kai Cenat, is currently a member of the Clover House streaming collective featuring other new-generation content creators like Rakai, Ray, Reggie, Tylil, Dezz & PungaGames.

Amid Clover House's feud with AMP, which had escalated to vandalism involving explosives and firecrackers, Ray publicly voiced his disapproval of the conflict in a phone call during Tylil's Twitch livestream on July 6, 2025. He also expressed interest in transitioning to AMP, which makes sense given Cenat’s affiliation with the group.

After Ray expressed disapproval of the feud between the two collectives to fellow Clover House members RaKai and Tylil, the two chastised the streamer for being "soft." In response, Ray exclaimed:

"I'm moving out! I'm joining AMP f**k y'all."

Elsewhere, during a collaborative broadcast with fellow Twitch creator Félix "xQc," Adin Ross spoke about his experience spending time around content creators he described as “snakes and fakes,” accusing some of abandoning their peers during online controversies.

Although Ross did not mention anyone by name, fans believe the comment was directed at Kai Cenat.

