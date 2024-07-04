Kick streamer N3on asks if Nate Diaz would retire after getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal, gets chased by the fighter's team

Controversial Kick star Ragnesh "N3on" has once again found himself in a peculiar situation after being chased by MMA fighter Nate Diaz's team live on stream. On July 3, 2024, the content creator decided to prank Diaz at a press conference by asking him if he would retire after being knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in their upcoming bout.

The 19-year-old said:

"Second question I have for you today - when you do get knocked out, are you going to retire? If you do. I don't know what's going to happen, I'm going to be watching. I'm excited to see both sides. I have a lot of respect for everyone, man. It's just I want to see a great fight."

Trending

Diaz wasn't too happy with the question, as he responded:

"Who said that? I don't know who you are. Little b**ch boy, you f**king pu**y fa**ot! The f**k? I'm going to kick you in your f**king leg. He said when you get knocked out. Hey, P.S., f**k you! F**k you! He said when you get knocked out. Right. It's little s**t kids like this b**ch talking in this motherf**ker... changing the times. I got little girls that will f**k you up!"

Later in the broadcast, Diaz's team began chasing N3on as he exited the premises. Apologizing for his actions, the Kick streamer said:

"I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I'm sorry!"

Expand Tweet

N3on's security personnel scolds him after Nate Diaz's team chases him live on stream

During the same Kick stream, N3on's security personnel scolded the content creator for his actions at the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal press conference. He remarked:

"That is why I told you when we were walking. That is why when you sat down and asked me to show you what's going to happen if you do it. That's why I showed you exactly what was going to happen! And it happened exactly like I told you! You have to listen!"

Meanwhile, N3on focused his attention on his audience, some of whom claimed that the livestream moment was "scripted." He responded:

"'L, scripted.' You re**rds did not see them all f**king running at me full speed? Are you dumb?!"

Expand Tweet

Claiming that getting chased by Diaz's team was the "scariest moment" of his life, N3on said:

"Holy f**k, bro, that was the scariest moment of my life, bro. All of them running at me, I'm literally screaming for. Did they not hear me screaming?"

The content creator's security personnel replied:

"They don't give a f**k!"

This is not the first time MMA-related incident N3on has been involved in. In December 2023, the Kick streamer threatened Donald Trump by saying he would "talk s**t" to the former President of the United States at UFC 296.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback