Kick takes down Carldo's channel after he broadcasts fight between two other streamers

Kick streamer Carldo had his channel taken down by the Stake-backed website after he livestreamed a fight between two other streamers of this platform. One of the people involved in the encounter was controversial creator "Scuffed Justin Carrey," popularly known as SJC. The other individual is "Waxiest," a relatively smaller creator on Kick.

A clip of their dispute was uploaded on X, showcasing the two creators going at it in the middle of the sidewalk. As Carldo approached the two, they seemed to spit at each other. Right after that, SJC pushed Waxiest, telling him to "get out" of there. This immediately led to Waxiest assuming a fighting stance, causing much panic among bystanders.

Any attempts to open Carldo's channel now lead to a 404 error. However, no official reason has been announced for the takedown.

SJC is a contentious creator on Kick and has had his channel taken down before after a quarrel with another streamer named "Cellfmade," with the former nearly running over him with a car. SJC even rode the vehicle with Cellfmade on the bonnet for what seemed like a few meters before the latter was knocked off.

In the current case, as the fight progressed, he kept walking towards Waxiest, throwing haymakers. Eventually, the latter took off his backpack and took SJC to the ground. The pair tried putting each other in a headlock while on the floor, with bystanders intervening and trying to break up the fight between the two.

Eventually, the police seemed to show up, with the sound of a siren being heard in the distance. At this moment, Carldo walked away from the altercation, trying to put distance between himself and the pair in case authorities were to get involved.

Kick streamer Cheesur's channel was also taken off the website after he made questionable remarks about doing "business with Black people," and talked about cultural differences between different races. These statements were made by him in the context of BruceDropEmOff's announcement of a return to Twitch after he streamed on the Stake-backed platform for nearly a year.

