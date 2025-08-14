  • home icon
KreekCraft seemingly comes across inappropriate content on Roblox in "about 10 seconds"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:02 GMT
Forrest "KreekCraft" recently played MeepCity (Image via x.com/KreekCraft)

Amid the recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Michael "Schlep's" termination from Roblox, Forrest "KreekCraft" seemingly came across inappropriate content on one of the platform's most famous games. On August 13, 2025, KreekCraft shared a 52-second video from his recent livestream on X, in which he played MeepCity, a Roblox title launched in 2016 with a "minimal" maturity rating, that has received visits from 16.2 billion players.

The 28-year-old created a new Roblox account to see how quickly inappropriate content appeared on the platform. After playing MeepCity for only a few seconds, he noticed an object that, according to him, was a "pen*s."

KreekCraft said:

"Okay. So, I've just made a fresh account. Brand-new Roblox account. I'm going to go ahead and I'm going to join MeepCity, and I just want to see how long it takes until I see something inappropriate in the game. All right? So, I'm going to join on in. This is a fresh account. All right? Never played on it before. And, yep, there's a pen*s. So, that's about... let's see here - about 10 seconds."
also-read-trending Trending

Insisting that he was not trying to "trick" anyone while playing MeepCity, the Twitch streamer explained why he thought the situation was "bad" on the gaming platform:

"So, just to give an example of, you know, how bad this problem is on Roblox here, it's like, that was a random server. I don't have any friends added. There is no one. You know, this is not a trick or anything. I just joined a random server, and you know, I can join another one, and I'll probably see something else inappropriate. That's how bad the issue is here."
"Breeding ground for bad actors and inappropriate content" - KreekCraft says he "personally reported" MeepCity to Roblox on numerous occasions

In a follow-up X post, KreekCraft stated that he "personally reported" MeepCity to Roblox on multiple occasions because the game was a "breeding ground for bad actors and inappropriate content."

He said:

"Roblox claims they take reports of bad actors and inappropriate behavior seriously, so I wanted to put that to the test. I made a fresh account and joined MeepCity (one of the most played games on Roblox) to see how long it took for me to see something bad. I want to note this is a game that I've *personally* reported to Roblox on numerous occasions over the past few years as a breeding ground for bad actors and inappropriate content."
In other news, Schlep has responded to Roblox's PR statement regarding the removal of vigilantes from the platform, stating that the organization "outrageously compared him to actual predators."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
