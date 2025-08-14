KreekCraft seemingly comes across inappropriate content on Roblox in "about 10 seconds"

Amid the recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Michael &quot;Schlep's&quot; termination from Roblox, Forrest &quot;KreekCraft&quot; seemingly came across inappropriate content on one of the platform's most famous games. On August 13, 2025, KreekCraft shared a 52-second video from his recent livestream on X, in which he played MeepCity, a Roblox title launched in 2016 with a &quot;minimal&quot; maturity rating, that has received visits from 16.2 billion players.The 28-year-old created a new Roblox account to see how quickly inappropriate content appeared on the platform. After playing MeepCity for only a few seconds, he noticed an object that, according to him, was a &quot;pen*s.&quot;KreekCraft said:&quot;Okay. So, I've just made a fresh account. Brand-new Roblox account. I'm going to go ahead and I'm going to join MeepCity, and I just want to see how long it takes until I see something inappropriate in the game. All right? So, I'm going to join on in. This is a fresh account. All right? Never played on it before. And, yep, there's a pen*s. So, that's about... let's see here - about 10 seconds.&quot;Insisting that he was not trying to &quot;trick&quot; anyone while playing MeepCity, the Twitch streamer explained why he thought the situation was &quot;bad&quot; on the gaming platform:&quot;So, just to give an example of, you know, how bad this problem is on Roblox here, it's like, that was a random server. I don't have any friends added. There is no one. You know, this is not a trick or anything. I just joined a random server, and you know, I can join another one, and I'll probably see something else inappropriate. That's how bad the issue is here.&quot;&quot;Breeding ground for bad actors and inappropriate content&quot; - KreekCraft says he &quot;personally reported&quot; MeepCity to Roblox on numerous occasionsIn a follow-up X post, KreekCraft stated that he &quot;personally reported&quot; MeepCity to Roblox on multiple occasions because the game was a &quot;breeding ground for bad actors and inappropriate content.&quot;He said:&quot;Roblox claims they take reports of bad actors and inappropriate behavior seriously, so I wanted to put that to the test. I made a fresh account and joined MeepCity (one of the most played games on Roblox) to see how long it took for me to see something bad. I want to note this is a game that I've *personally* reported to Roblox on numerous occasions over the past few years as a breeding ground for bad actors and inappropriate content.&quot;In other news, Schlep has responded to Roblox's PR statement regarding the removal of vigilantes from the platform, stating that the organization &quot;outrageously compared him to actual predators.&quot;