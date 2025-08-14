"Outrageously comparing me to ACTUAL PREDATORS": Schlep responds to Roblox's statement about removing vigilantes

YouTuber Michael &quot;Schlep&quot; has responded to Roblox's recent statement about the removal of vigilantes from the platform. On August 13, 2025, Roblox Corporation released a PR statement amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the termination of Schlep's gaming account.For those unfamiliar, Schlep is a prominent figure in the Roblox community, best known for his &quot;predator-hunting&quot; content. On August 10, 2025, he shared on X that his official gaming account had been terminated after Roblox issued a cease and desist letter and threatened legal action against him.In a statement released by Roblox Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman on August 13, 2025, it was stated that vigilante groups and individuals were removed from the platform because their activity &quot;evolved.&quot; According to the CSO, vigilantes began impersonating children and &quot;actively sought to connect with adult users,&quot; encouraging inappropriate behavior.An excerpt from the statement reads:&quot;We have been monitoring vigilante activity on Roblox for some time. These groups began by reporting safety concerns, commenting on news about Roblox, and challenging us to do better. We appreciated this feedback and used these reports to improve our safety systems. More recently, vigilante activity evolved. Instead of just reporting on safety issues, vigilantes started impersonating children and actively sought to connect with adult users. Those conversations mimicked inappropriate behavior and actively encouraged other users to connect on other social media and messaging platforms—thus bypassing Roblox’s own safety systems.&quot;Furthermore, Roblox Corporation stated that vigilantes frequently impersonate minors, making them &quot;similar to actual predators.&quot;Schlep took to X on the same day (August 13, 2025) to comment on the matter, saying that the gaming platform &quot;outrageously compared him to actual predators.&quot; While claiming to have used the &quot;same tactics&quot; as the FBI to catch predators on Roblox, the YouTuber stated:&quot;Roblox has TRIPLED down in their latest newsroom post, outrageously comparing me to ACTUAL PREDATORS because my decoys tell adults that they're children. We use the same tactics that the FBI, ICAC, and local police departments use in their own operations to catch predators.&quot;Schlep pleads with the online community to sign a petition by US Congressman Ro Khanna about children's safety in RobloxIn a follow-up X post, Schlep urged those who were upset by Roblox's aforementioned statement about the vigilante group's removal from the platform to sign a petition started by a US Congressman.For context, Ro Khanna, a Democratic Congressman, started a petition about children's safety on Roblox, requesting that the gaming platform be transparent about the matter.While sharing a link to Khanna's petition, Schlep wrote:&quot;If you're upset about this, please consider signning and sharing this petition by US Congressman Ro Khanna. It's about Roblox's child safety issues. He's trying to get something done about this. https://act.rokhanna.com/a/save-roblox-petition&quot;Roblox Corporation has not yet issued a statement regarding the cease and desist letter that Schlep received.