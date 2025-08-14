Roblox posts official statement about vigilantes on the platform amid Schlep controversy

Roblox has issued an official statement addressing vigilante behavior on its platform following recent controversy surrounding the banning of YouTuber Schlep. The content creator is known for videos in which he tracked and exposed child predators operating within the website.In a blog post, Roblox Corporation laid out its reasons for condemning and removing &quot;vigilantes&quot; from the platform:&quot;While seemingly well-intentioned, the vigilantes we’ve banned have taken actions that are both unacceptable and create an unsafe environment for users. Similar to actual predators, they often impersonated minors, actively approached other users, then tried to lead them to other platforms to have sexually explicit conversations (which is against our Terms of Use).&quot;&quot;Bypassing Roblox’s own safety systems&quot;: Roblox explains why they remove vigilantes after recent outcry over Schlep's ban from the platformRoblox has faced backlash from its community after banning beloved YouTuber Schlep, who became popular for his video series aimed at catching predators and making the platform a safer space for children.Despite his intentions, Schlep received a cease-and-desist letter from Roblox Corporation and was subsequently banned from the platform. As news of his ban circulated online, many users expressed their dissatisfaction with the company’s decision.To seemingly clarify its position, Roblox explained the exact reason it decided to take action against &quot;vigilantes&quot; on the platform. The company stated that vigilante behavior often involves mimicking inappropriate conversations and initiating contact outside the platform, both of which violate its community guidelines and safety policies.&quot;We have been monitoring vigilante activity on Roblox for some time. These groups began by reporting safety concerns, commenting on news about Roblox, and challenging us to do better. We appreciated this feedback and used these reports to improve our safety systems. &quot;More recently, vigilante activity evolved. Instead of just reporting on safety issues, vigilantes started impersonating children and actively sought to connect with adult users. Those conversations mimicked inappropriate behavior and actively encouraged other users to connect on other social media and messaging platforms—thus bypassing Roblox’s own safety systems.&quot;The blog post further emphasized that many actions taken by certain users were directly against Roblox’s terms of service, regardless of their intent:&quot;These were not one-off situations, and we saw the behavior accelerating across many accounts. This activity created an unsafe environment and normalized behavior that is both unacceptable on Roblox and is against our Terms of Use. Our policies prohibit directing other users off Roblox to another platform through chat and having/simulating sexually explicit conversations. These are serious policy violations that risk removal from the platform.&quot;Roblox then encouraged users to utilize official channels when addressing and reporting inappropriate behavior on the platform. YouTube content creator Forrest &quot;KreekCraft&quot; recently spoke out in support of Schlep, defending both his team and their actions. KreekCraft argued that Schlep’s actions were not malicious and stemmed from Roblox &quot;failing to do their job.&quot;