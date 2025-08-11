"They don't have malicious intent": KreekCraft speaks out and voices support for Schlep amid recent controversy

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 11, 2025 22:18 GMT
Twitch streamer KreekCraft has spoken out in support of Roblox stramer Schlep after latter
YouTuber Forrest "KreekCraft" has commented on the recent controversy surrounding Roblox streamer Schlep (@RealSchlep on YouTube), who was banned from the platform and served with a cease-and-desist notice by Roblox Corporation for catching "predators" on the platform.

In the notice, Schlep was accused by Roblox Corporation of engaging in "simulated child endangerment conversations," among other actions, which are against Roblox's "safety protocols."

Now, KreekCraft has come out in support of Schlep, claiming that the latter and his team did not harbor malicious intentions:

"I think overall, you know, knowing him and knowing the team that's kind of like around him and like behind him, along with like some of the other YouTubers, right? Like, JiDion... but you know, knowing these people, it's like, they're not maliciously doing this. They don't have malicious intent. They're doing this because Roblox is failing to do their job, right?"
Roblox has emerged over the past few years as a platform for individuals to create and play a wide variety of games together, including dress-em-up-style titles, first-person shooters, and some levels for individuals to simply talk to others.

Despite providing those with lower-end PCs with access to a wide variety of games, the open nature of Roblox can allow its younger playerbase to potentially be exposed to unsafe interactions, something which the platform itself has also acknowledged in its notice sent to Schlep.

In his statement on the matter, KreekCraft claimed that Roblox was not doing enough to counter the rise of inappropriate in-game content, which children could easily be exposed to:

"Go on Roblox right now, and look up, Bathroom simulator. You'll find dozens, maybe hundreds of games that is fostering inappropriate behavior, and they've gotten millions of views or visits, and Roblox hasn't taken action against them."
While stating that he understands the limitations Roblox may have in identifying inappropriate content on the platform, he called for due diligence on the part of the company in detecting obscene content:

"I get that Roblox can't know everything... If I see it and I know about it, then there's no reason that Roblox shouldn't know about it. It's not even my job to know about it, and I know about it."
In other news, Twitch streamer rileycs_ was recently banned from the Amazon-owned platform after being accused of cheating during her Battlefield 6 Open Beta livestreams. Despite the streamer hosting a broadcast featuring a live feed of her hand as she played the game, she was banned soon after.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
