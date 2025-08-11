Who is rileycs_? "Catgirl" Battlefield 6 streamer gets banned from Twitch following cheating allegations

Twitch streamer rileycs_, known for donning the VTuber character of a &quot;catgirl&quot; while mowing down players during the open beta of Battlefield 6, has been banned on Twitch. This punitive action by the Amazon-owned platform came following allegations of cheating being levied against rileycs_.A video uploaded on her X account on August 9, 2025, had gone viral, amassing over 33 million views over time. Due to the incredibly fast gameplay as well as accurate flicks in-game, netizens had begun speculating about its authenticity.She eventually went on another live Twitch broadcast on August 10, 2025, while also streaming a live feed of her hand as she played the Battlefield 6 open beta, as a way to &quot;prove&quot; that she was not using dubious ways to score the kills.Subsequently, her account was banned from Twitch, with an attempt to open it leading to a message stating:&quot;This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.&quot;When will rileycs_ get unbanned on Twitch?After her ban, the streamer has been receiving a lot of attention online, with netizens opining about her cheating allegations and the fallout caused by them under her posts on X. In one of the replies. rileycs_ mentioned the time she would be returning to streaming on Twitch.With the streamer claiming that she would be returning to streaming &quot;later today,&quot; it seems she was hit with a one-day ban. In her reply, made on August 11, 2025, she wrote:&quot;Good news for you, im getting unbanned later today!&quot;In other news, YouTuber SSSniperwolf recently insinuated that she had indeed rejected rapper Drake's advances towards her, after a clip of the latter stating that his shot at her went viral. Drake made the revelation during a broadcast alongside Kick streamer Adin Ross, Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv,&quot; and Felix &quot;xQc.&quot;