  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Who is rileycs_? "Catgirl" Battlefield 6 streamer gets banned from Twitch following cheating allegations

Who is rileycs_? "Catgirl" Battlefield 6 streamer gets banned from Twitch following cheating allegations

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 11, 2025 20:55 GMT
Rileycs_ was banned on Twitch after cheating allegations were levied against her for her Battlefield 6 gameplay (Image via @rileycs_/X)
Rileycs_ was banned on Twitch after cheating allegations were levied against her for her Battlefield 6 gameplay (Image via @rileycs_/X)

Twitch streamer rileycs_, known for donning the VTuber character of a "catgirl" while mowing down players during the open beta of Battlefield 6, has been banned on Twitch. This punitive action by the Amazon-owned platform came following allegations of cheating being levied against rileycs_.

Ad

A video uploaded on her X account on August 9, 2025, had gone viral, amassing over 33 million views over time. Due to the incredibly fast gameplay as well as accurate flicks in-game, netizens had begun speculating about its authenticity.

She eventually went on another live Twitch broadcast on August 10, 2025, while also streaming a live feed of her hand as she played the Battlefield 6 open beta, as a way to "prove" that she was not using dubious ways to score the kills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Subsequently, her account was banned from Twitch, with an attempt to open it leading to a message stating:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."
Ad

When will rileycs_ get unbanned on Twitch?

After her ban, the streamer has been receiving a lot of attention online, with netizens opining about her cheating allegations and the fallout caused by them under her posts on X. In one of the replies. rileycs_ mentioned the time she would be returning to streaming on Twitch.

With the streamer claiming that she would be returning to streaming "later today," it seems she was hit with a one-day ban. In her reply, made on August 11, 2025, she wrote:

Ad
"Good news for you, im getting unbanned later today!"

In other news, YouTuber SSSniperwolf recently insinuated that she had indeed rejected rapper Drake's advances towards her, after a clip of the latter stating that his shot at her went viral. Drake made the revelation during a broadcast alongside Kick streamer Adin Ross, Tyler "Trainwreckstv," and Felix "xQc."

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications