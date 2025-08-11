SSSniperwolf seemingly admits she rejected Drake's advances after rapper opened up about his interaction on Adin Ross' stream

YouTuber and influencer Alia Shelesh, popularly known as &quot;SSSniperwolf,&quot; has seemingly admitted to rejecting Drake's advances after a clip featuring the rapper recently went viral. On August 9, 2025, Drake appeared as a guest on Kick streamer Adin Ross' livestream, alongside Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv.&quot;At one point during their conversation, the Grammy Award-winning musician opened up about the time he contacted SSSniperwolf. Describing his conversation with the British-American personality, he said:'I was going to ask if it was you that made me DM SSSniperwolf that one time. (Adin Ross responds, 'No. Wait... no, I don't. Wait. I mean, maybe. I don't know.') Oh. That's right. (xQc chimes in, 'So, what happened then, then? Did that go anywhere?') She told me that... she told me she had a man, and then I was like, 'Well, can we fight to the death?' And then, I think that was the end of the DM.&quot;On August 10, 2025, SSSniperwolf shared an Instagram story in which she appeared to admit that she had turned down Drake's advances. Stating that she &quot;made headlines for leaving a rapper on read,&quot; the YouTube content creator wrote:&quot;Good morning. Made headlines for leaving a rapper on read lol&quot;SSSniperwolf's Instagram Story from August 10, 2025, where she responded to the rapper's recent comments about their interaction (Image via instagram.com/stories/sssniperwolf)Netizens on X had a lot to say about Alia's Instagram Story.&quot;That’s so savage LOL,&quot; X user @Cryptoshi_Calls posted.&quot;Respect to her 🫡&quot; X user @iCrazyTeddy wrote.&quot;Drake about to make her trend for days haha,&quot; X user @CORTEZ__XI opined.&quot;the only time I have heard SSSniperwolf mentioned in 5 years 😭😭,&quot;X user @9javi_ remarked.Adin Ross was left shocked after Drake called him &quot;daddy&quot; during their conversation live on streamAnother video from Adin Ross and Drake's Kick livestream surfaced on social media, during which the rapper referred to the Kick streamer as &quot;daddy&quot; during their conversation.When Ross asked the celebrity where he was, he replied:&quot;...And they got out of the car and they were ,like, 'Yo, Montréal, bro!' It was love. Came back to my place, you know? (Adin Ross asks, 'Hmm... wait, what time, wait, where are you right now?') I'm outside, daddy.&quot;The 24-year-old was shocked to hear what Drake said and exclaimed:&quot;Wait, wait, what?!&quot;This was not the first time Drake has collaborated with Adin Ross for a special livestream. The two teamed up on April 13, 2025, for an IRL livestream from Toronto, Canada.