  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Literally never said that": MrBeast doubles down in calling out misinformation from media outlet

"Literally never said that": MrBeast doubles down in calling out misinformation from media outlet

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 02, 2025 00:16 GMT
MrBeast has once again called out Kotaku in a post on X (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)
MrBeast has once again called out Kotaku in a post on X (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" recently called out a media organisation, Kotaku, for posting an article that misquoted him. The article had misstated that MrBeast prefers living a "broke" lifestyle over a wealthy one, which eventually led to backlash aimed at the YouTuber from netizens.

Ad

MrBeast subsequently made a post on X in which he discussed the consequences he had to face due to the backlash, with him essentially waking up to criticism from netizens online:

"A news site lied and said I said “life is so much easier when you’re broke” which I didn’t say. Now I’m waking up to millions of people believing the lie and hating me. Being famous is so much fun."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a subsequent reply to Kotaku's now-deleted post on X about the article, the YouTuber doubled down on calling the media organisation's article as misinformation:

"I literally never said that.. congrats on the likes though"
Ad

What changes did the media organisation make to its article after being called out by MrBeast?

Following the intense backlash from netizens as well as MrBeast himself, Kotaku updated its article on March 1, 2025. Within the "correction," the website stated that the previous version had "incorrectly' quoted MrBeast.

Further, it claimed that the misquote was derived from a transcript provided by the PR for the Diary of a CEO podcast before the airing of the episode:

Ad
"Correction: 3/1/2025, 12:50 p.m. ET: A prior version of this article incorrectly quoted MrBeast as saying “easier when you’re broke” when speaking about the challenges of his current lifestyle. The misquote came from a transcript provided by PR for the Diary of a CEO podcast ahead of the episode’s airing. MrBeast has since clarified his statement in a post on X/Twitter, and we’ve updated the quote and the article’s headline accordingly."
Ad

In other news, MrBeast released a new video on YouTube in which he offered a $500,000 prize to the winner of his challenge, which involves a hundred people being placed in a hundred circles. While inside the circle, the individuals were to successfully complete tasks and be the last individual remaining to win.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी