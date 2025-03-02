"Literally never said that": MrBeast doubles down in calling out misinformation from media outlet

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" recently called out a media organisation, Kotaku, for posting an article that misquoted him. The article had misstated that MrBeast prefers living a "broke" lifestyle over a wealthy one, which eventually led to backlash aimed at the YouTuber from netizens.

MrBeast subsequently made a post on X in which he discussed the consequences he had to face due to the backlash, with him essentially waking up to criticism from netizens online:

"A news site lied and said I said “life is so much easier when you’re broke” which I didn’t say. Now I’m waking up to millions of people believing the lie and hating me. Being famous is so much fun."

In a subsequent reply to Kotaku's now-deleted post on X about the article, the YouTuber doubled down on calling the media organisation's article as misinformation:

"I literally never said that.. congrats on the likes though"

What changes did the media organisation make to its article after being called out by MrBeast?

Following the intense backlash from netizens as well as MrBeast himself, Kotaku updated its article on March 1, 2025. Within the "correction," the website stated that the previous version had "incorrectly' quoted MrBeast.

Further, it claimed that the misquote was derived from a transcript provided by the PR for the Diary of a CEO podcast before the airing of the episode:

"Correction: 3/1/2025, 12:50 p.m. ET: A prior version of this article incorrectly quoted MrBeast as saying “easier when you’re broke” when speaking about the challenges of his current lifestyle. The misquote came from a transcript provided by PR for the Diary of a CEO podcast ahead of the episode’s airing. MrBeast has since clarified his statement in a post on X/Twitter, and we’ve updated the quote and the article’s headline accordingly."

In other news, MrBeast released a new video on YouTube in which he offered a $500,000 prize to the winner of his challenge, which involves a hundred people being placed in a hundred circles. While inside the circle, the individuals were to successfully complete tasks and be the last individual remaining to win.

