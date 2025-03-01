MrBeast's new video has a prize pool of half a million dollars

Beast Games creator Jimmy "MrBeast' recently made a YouTube video in which he gave away a $500,000 as the prize for winning the challenge in the video. The YouTube video, titled 100 People, 100 Circles, 1 $500,000 Winner, showcases a hundred people being stationed inside each circle, with those setting foot outside the circle losing the challenge.

Further, as per MrBeast, the video is the "biggest crossover in MrBeast history" as all the star competitors from all his videos have made an appearance within the video.

Announcing the release of the video through a post on X, MrBeast wrote:

"I put 100 people in 100 circles and gave the last to leave $500,000! GO WATCH"

Each individual present in the video had previously participated in a MrBeast video. With such an experienced set of contestants, competitive spirits remained high throughout the video. Further, each participant was wearing a shirt showcasing the amount of money they lost or won in previous challenge videos.

While inside the circle, the participants were given various tasks, such as building a tower they had to maintain for the next twenty-four hours. Further, at the end of these 24 hours, the participants were given 10 seconds with the lights turned red, wherein they could launch a dodgeball at other participants' tower. If the tower broke, the participant would be eliminated.

For a subsequent challenge, the room was divided into four quadrants, each representing a separate team with their own colored clothing. The participants were to conform to an hour-long timer, which was not showcased to them, and had to keep track of it by members of each team.

Further, each quadrant was given a red ball to throw into another quadrant. If the ball were to settle inside a particular quadrant by the end of the hour-long timer, it would eliminate all the team members of that quadrant.

MrBeast recently called out Twitch streamer Kai Cenat for his take on YouTube legend Felix "PewDiePie," who is known for being the former most subscribed content creator on the platform. After Cenat stated that he could not see how individuals were interested in watching PewDiePie, MrBeast replied by calling it an "L Take," and stated that PewDiePie was an essential part of the formation of YouTube culture.

