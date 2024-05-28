Livestreamer ShaktyG says 'Kick' a million times in 233 hours to raise money for charity

A relatively small live-streamer who goes by the online alias ShaktyG streamed for about 233 hours while saying 'Kick' a million times to raise money for charity. The content creator's real name is Shakty Ganesh as per his profile on X, and he started the laborious endeavor on May 17.

The stream was essentially organized as a subathon. For those unaware, a subscriber marathon is a genre of content creation where the creator continues live-streaming as long as a goal is reached or if viewers keep subscribing which adds to a countdown timer.

ShaktyG, an Indian-origin streamer, took up the challenge to say the word 'Kick' on the platform a million times with a sub-goal of 1500 and announced the rules of the marathon in a post on X dated May 17. He stated that each subscription would add five minutes to the timer, while each follow would add one minute with all proceeds slated to be donations to charities.

"What a legend": Owner of Kick Eddie Craven gifts 100 subscriptions after finding out about ShaktyG's charity subathon

As challenges go, saying things hundreds of thousands of times is not exactly new. Fans of MrBeast might remember one of his first videos that went viral was 24 hours long and had the now-popular YouTube star counting from one to 100,000. Even that took MrBeast 40 hours to do, so parts of the video had to be sped up.

Unlike that, the Kick streamer chose to say Kick a million times on his livestream, interacting with chat as well. He achieved it by taking short breaks in between saying the word in quick bursts.

Considering he was going to send everything to charity, the broadcast also caught the eyes of the owner and founder of the platform Eddie Craven who gifted 100 subscriptions when ShaktyG had crossed the 100K mark. The streamer was ecstatic to have caught the attention of Eddie who stated:

"I am hoping that guy gets to a million, what a legend. He is doing it for charity too, he is doing it for hunger. That is wholesome as f*ck."

The streamer finally reached his goal of saying the name of the platform a million times on May 27, and the news was also shared by the official KickStreaming account on X, congratulating him on achieving his goal. At that moment, he had amassed over 1400 subscriptions for charity.

