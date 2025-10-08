Logan Paul claims he has spent $10 million on Pokemon cards

Logan Paul has claimed that he has spent $10 million on Pokemon cards. On the 477th episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, fellow influencer and model Camilla Araujo appeared as a guest. At the 53-minute mark of the podcast, the topic of Pokemon cards came up, and Araujo asked Paul how much he had spent on the collectible.
The WWE Superstar responded:
"(Camilla Araujo asks, 'Wait, hold on. Pause. How much have you spent on Pokemon cards?') I don't f**king know. 10 M's. 10 M's. 10 M's."
Camilla Araujo was taken aback by Logan Paul's response and remarked:
"One second... what?! But, like, is that, like, are you, like, being funny? Like, 'Oh, 10 M's!'"
Mike Majlak, co-host of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, joined the conversation to explain why he believed Logan Paul was not joking about spending $10 million on Pokemon cards:
"No. Do you want to know why he's not? Because I watched him in a room in Dubai wire more than half of that amount for one Pokemon card. For one. I was sitting in a room, a heavily secured room with briefcases. That's how I knew it was serious. There was f**king briefcases with locks on them. (Camilla Araujo responds, 'Is this like Illuminati s**t?') Oh, pretty much."
When Araujo asked the Prime Energy drink co-founder if he really spent over $5 million on a single Pokemon card, he responded:
"(Camilla Araujo asks, "What the f**k! Did you [spend] five-point-something million dollars on a Pokemon card? In theory, is it scratched?Like, could you drop it and it loses value?') That's funny you asked that. It's actually pristine. Perfect. Really. PSA 10."
Timestamp - 00:53:10
Logan Paul spent more than $5 million on which Pokemon card?
In a YouTube Shorts video posted on February 19, 2023, Logan Paul disclosed that he spent $5,300,000 on a 1998 Pikachu Illustrator card with a PSA rating of 10. Providing details about the collectible, the 30-year-old said:
"I flew to Dubai to buy this Pokemon card for $5,300,000. The only PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator in the world."
Logan Paul made headlines on September 27, 2025, when he showed off his $32.5 million house in a YouTube video, describing it as being "not a super cheap house."