"This was not a super cheap house": Logan Paul shows off his $32.5 million house

YouTuber and PRIME Hydration promoter Logan Paul recently unveiled his house, where he is now living with his wife, Danish model Nina Agdal, and their one-year-old child. While discussing the purchase in a YouTube video aptly titled, "I Bought A $32,500,000 House", the YouTuber went over his journey in content creation.

While stating that the purchase of the house was financially taxing for him, he believes the purchase would encourage him to work harder in producing content and doing his work as a wrestler and promoter:

"Without sounding braggadocious, this was not a super cheap house, and my brother and I both think like this, but we both like putting ourselves in positions that force us to have to work harder."

"Eternally grateful": Logan Paul thanks fans after moving into new house with his wife and child

Logan Paul initially gained recognition on Vine for creating videos in the now-defunct application's signature short-form looping video content. Following the app's shutdown, Paul moved to YouTube in 2013 under his YouTube channel named TheOfficialLoganPaul at the time.

Since then, the YouTuber has consistently uploaded content online, and currently has 23.6 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform. Tracking his journey in content creation within the context of his recent home purchase, Logan Paul thanked his fans for their sustained support, stating:

"I already work hard as it is, and I absolutely love what I do, and the fact that you guys have been supporting me through all these years means the world, because you guys are the reason that I'm in this position. I'm not like an actor or a musician, where I can just do the art and then forget about the fans. It's like, no, I only get the recognition because of the fans, because of you guys. And so, I'm literally, eternally grateful for this relationship that I've gotten to build over the past twenty f**king years of making content and putting it on YouTube."

Talking about his plans for the future after attaining his new house, Logan Paul continued:

"In order for my output to be great, my input's got to be great, and for my input to be great, I got to f**king work my a** off, and now, I don't have a choice... I have no choice but to fall forward, or just progress. In this situation, I was able to, I think, increase the quality of my life, and I think that will have great returns."

