Ludwig claims Twitch streamers' ad rates are back to normal following the recent "adpocalypse"

YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren has claimed that Twitch streamers' ad rates have returned to normal following the recent controversy. Twitch had recently been in the headlines after some content creators claimed that their ad revenue was significantly reduced or stopped entirely. This debacle was dubbed the "Twitch adpocalypse."

On November 17, 2024, Ludwig discussed the situation on his popular Mogul Mail YouTube channel. Two days later, during a livestream on November 19, 2024, the Los Angeles-based personality stated that Twitch streamers had contacted him to inform him that their ad rates had returned to normal.

While claiming that one of the statements he made in the YouTube video was "wrong," Ludwig said:

"I said in the Mogul Mail that I think that the ad rates will return by December, and they'll all the way be back in a year. I was wrong. The ad rates are already back. Here is a view... because I had some actual streamers reach out to me after I made that video. You know, some people just had their ad rates got cut.

Trending

According to Ludwig, speculations that the "adpocalyse" only affected political streamers was "not the case":

"Non-political people! I think a lot of people are under the impression that the only people whose ad rates got cut are people who covered the elections or political people, or whatever. That is not the case. It isn't like a blanket punishment. It seems to be somewhat random."

Timestamp: 00:16:55

"There's not a f**king adpocalypse" - Finance streamer TheStockGuy claims his Twitch ad revenue was back to normal after removing the "Election" tag from his livestream

On November 18, 2024, a 56-second video featuring Just Chatting and finance streamer Jason "TheStockGuy" surfaced on X. In the video, the streamer was seen claiming that after removing the "Election" tag from his livestream, his ad revenue was back to normal.

Asserting that there was "no adpocalypse," TheStockGuy remarked:

"I went to my tags, and my tags were... you know, my normal tags. But I had a tag that said, 'Election,' because I had covered the market's reaction to the election. Not politics. Not personal politics. Not policy. Just the market's reaction. And, so Friday before stream, I decided to take that tag off. I took off, 'Veteran,' just in case. And guess what? It came back! So, there's not a f**king adpocalypse! I never said there was an adpocalypse! I said that I'm being affected by other peoples' s**t!"

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Twitch has not commented on the alleged impact on streamers' ad revenue from using certain tags for their broadcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback