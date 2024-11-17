"This is pure slop" - Fans call out Ludwig for seemingly not mentioning HasanAbi while discussing Twitch adpocalypse

YouTuber and popular streamer Ludwig has commented on the Twitch adpocalypse. For those unaware, prominent Twitch streamers have claimed in recent days that the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform has reduced, or even stopped, providing them with revenue generated from advertisements on their channel.

One of the first content creators to open up about the situation was FaZe Kaysan, who claimed to have received "zero dollars" for running 180-second ads every eight minutes. His Twitch representative eventually informed him that his channel had been demonetized because he used the "Iran" tag in his livestreams.

On November 17, 2024, Ludwig discussed the situation in his Mogul Mail video titled, what is happening to twitch? In just a few hours, over 3,600 netizens commented on the video.

Some expressed their displeasure with Ludwig for seemingly ignoring Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" involvement in the situation. YouTuber @TheMisterEpic claimed that the Los Angeles-based personality "refused to acknowledge the real source" of the controversy:

"Interesting how you refuse to acknowledge the real source of all this drama, Hasan."

YouTube user @ericevridge accused Ludwig of "butchering the timeline." They elaborated:

"To anyone watching this video, Ludwig has butchered the timeline, and reduced the entire timeline down to 'two sides beefing, Twitch should be like YouTube.' This is pure slop. This has no actual worthwhile information on what's happening, why it's happening, and all or at least many of the direct issues at Twitch that has caused the campaign to get the CEO to step down and for Twitch to get rid of the Trust and Safety team that doesn't enforce the ToS in a remotely coherent and consistent manner."

Meanwhile, @gumbus6478 claimed that Ludwig allegedly edited a part of the video in which he supposedly discussed Matthew "Mizkif's" opinions on the Twitch adpocalypse:

"Ain't no way Lud actually edited the video after it was posted to remove the part about Mizkif blaming Hasan. At 8:45 you can see the cut now. There used to (be) a Mizkif clip there, (but) now it's gone. How can anyone believe what you put out there when it's so clear you're willing to buckle under pressure and remove the slightest criticism at the desire of your friends?"

Ludwig says "it might be reductive to blame a single person" for the recent Twitch adpocalypse

At the 10-minute mark of the Mogul Mail video mentioned above, Ludwig compared the recent Twitch adpocalypse to the 2017 YouTube adpocalypse.

While speculating that the advertisement money would eventually "come back," the 29-year-old stated that it "might be reductive" to blame just one person for the situation:

"What's going to happen next? The ad money is going to come back. Maybe not to where it was before, at least not for a while. But we know this because this has happened before. If you remember, YouTube had an adpocalypse in 2017. A lot of people blame PewDiePie for it. I want to argue, that's a bit reductive, in the same way it might be reductive to blame a single person for the adpocalypse on Twitch today."

Timestamp: 10:27

He added:

"At that same time that PewDiePie had a video with a bunch of edgy jokes, there were also terrorist training videos found on YouTube that had advertisers on them."

As of this writing, Ludwig has yet to respond to fan criticism of his video about the Twitch adpocalypse.

