Mizkif says "all political streamers should be banned" amid recent controversy surrounding Twitch

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has shared a bold opinion on the ongoing political controversy surrounding the platform. The livestreaming service has come under fire due to allegations of anti-Semitism against certain political content creators, prompting it to update its policies. The update now labels the term "Zionist" as a potential slur, a move that has drawn both support and criticism.

Amid this controversy, Mizkif offered his take, suggesting that all political streamers should be "red-flagged" and banned from the website. He stated:

"I wish politics was banned from Twitch. I think a lot of stress and a lot of problems would be gone if they just go, 'Hey, you want to be political? Get off the website. You want to be a political boy? Go to Twitter (X). Don't do it here anymore.' I think all political streamers should be banned.

"If you are political, then get off. Because if it's gonna affect the ad revenue, it's gonna ruin the website. You might as well do it anyway."

When pressed about whether he thought popular political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" should be banned, Mizkif responded:

"If it affects every content creator losing ad revenue which also might affect the entirety of Twitch, Hasan should get banned."

What is Twitch's recent policy update?

The backlash surrounding Twitch intensified after allegations that the platform had been promoting streamers with allegedly anti-Semitic views. HasanAbi, in particular, has faced accusations of anti-Semitism, which even led to US congressman Ritchie Torres publicly calling out the platform for allowing such content.

In response to the growing controversy, the website has updated its policy on the use of the term "Zionist," now labeling it as a potentially bannable offense if used as a slur. The update reads:

"Starting today, using the term 'Zionist' to attack or demean another individual or group of people on the basis of their background or religious belief is against our rules."

Update on the use of "Zionist" on the platform (Image via Twitch)

The platform has also given an example to make the distinction clearer:

Prohibited example: Zionist [name of animal]

Allowed example: Zionist settlers keep encroaching on Palestinian borders

YouTuber and podcaster Ethan Klein, host of the H3 Podcast, recently also expressed concerns over anti-Semitic sentiments among some Twitch streamers. Klein even accused CEO Dan Clancy of "hating" the Jewish community, pointing to the platform’s controversial decisions to unban streamers like Sneako and Fresh & Fit, both of whom have been criticized for their inflammatory remarks.

