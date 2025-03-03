  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Ludwig in disbelief after tennis pro Coco Gauff names him in her top three Twitch streamers list at the Oscars red carpet

Ludwig in disbelief after tennis pro Coco Gauff names him in her top three Twitch streamers list at the Oscars red carpet

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Mar 03, 2025 18:02 GMT
Ludwig gets a shoutout on the Oscars red carpet (Images via @LudwigAhgren/X, @cocogauff/Instagram)
Ludwig gets a shoutout at the Oscars red carpet (Images via X@LudwigAhgren // Instagram @cocogauff)

The 2025 Oscars kicked off on March 3, 2025, with many celebrities gracing the red carpet before the show commenced. One of the attendees was Coco Gauff, a prominent American professional tennis player. During an interview with Complex, she spoke about her affinity for Twitch and pointed out some of her favorites, one of them being Ludwig Ahgren.

Ad

Coco is well decorated. For context, she has achieved career-high rankings of world No 2 in singles and world No 1 in doubles. During the interview, she mentioned Ludwig as a streamer she enjoys watching on the platform:

"...Ludwig, I like him too."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahgren reposted the interview and expressed joy at being recognized by a "fellow athlete. " In this scenario, the streamer potentially referenced his participation in, and organization of, The Streamer Games, an event involving renowned streamers and content creators battling it out in track-and-field challenges.

In response to Gauff's recognition, Ludwig said:

"OMG, crazy to think a fellow athlete watches."

Coco Gauff mentions Valkyrae, Kai Cenat, and Ludwig at the Oscars red carpet

Ad

When Complex asked Coco if she enjoys watching online content from YouTube or Twitch, she named the latter as one of her favorites and even attended TwitchCon, the platform's semi-annual convention celebrating live streaming, entertainment, esports, and internet communities.

In addition to Ahgren, Gauff also mentioned that she regularly watches Valkyrae and Kai Cenat:

"I'm a hardcore Twitch girl. I went to Twitch con and everything. My favorite streamer, probably Valkyrae, I really like her. Obviously Kai is like, blooming, uhm, and Ludwig, I like him too."
Ad

Coco then explained that the rawness and unscripted nature of a livestream is what attracts her to the genre:

"For me, it's entertaining, just because you don't know what'll happen... sometime's people's reactions are different so, definitely think it's a great form of entertainment and it's easy and accessible, you can watch on your phone, you can watch it live, which is very rare, most stuff we watch is scripted."
Ad

Coco mentioned consuming Twitch content on the go via the mobile application. In 2025, the platform's CEO, Dan Clancy, released a letter stating that one of Twitch's goals for the year is to invest in the mobile viewing experience, "to help viewers quickly find content to watch, and help streamers grow their communities."

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी