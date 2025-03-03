Ludwig in disbelief after tennis pro Coco Gauff names him in her top three Twitch streamers list at the Oscars red carpet

The 2025 Oscars kicked off on March 3, 2025, with many celebrities gracing the red carpet before the show commenced. One of the attendees was Coco Gauff, a prominent American professional tennis player. During an interview with Complex, she spoke about her affinity for Twitch and pointed out some of her favorites, one of them being Ludwig Ahgren.

Coco is well decorated. For context, she has achieved career-high rankings of world No 2 in singles and world No 1 in doubles. During the interview, she mentioned Ludwig as a streamer she enjoys watching on the platform:

"...Ludwig, I like him too."

Ahgren reposted the interview and expressed joy at being recognized by a "fellow athlete. " In this scenario, the streamer potentially referenced his participation in, and organization of, The Streamer Games, an event involving renowned streamers and content creators battling it out in track-and-field challenges.

In response to Gauff's recognition, Ludwig said:

"OMG, crazy to think a fellow athlete watches."

Coco Gauff mentions Valkyrae, Kai Cenat, and Ludwig at the Oscars red carpet

When Complex asked Coco if she enjoys watching online content from YouTube or Twitch, she named the latter as one of her favorites and even attended TwitchCon, the platform's semi-annual convention celebrating live streaming, entertainment, esports, and internet communities.

In addition to Ahgren, Gauff also mentioned that she regularly watches Valkyrae and Kai Cenat:

"I'm a hardcore Twitch girl. I went to Twitch con and everything. My favorite streamer, probably Valkyrae, I really like her. Obviously Kai is like, blooming, uhm, and Ludwig, I like him too."

Coco then explained that the rawness and unscripted nature of a livestream is what attracts her to the genre:

"For me, it's entertaining, just because you don't know what'll happen... sometime's people's reactions are different so, definitely think it's a great form of entertainment and it's easy and accessible, you can watch on your phone, you can watch it live, which is very rare, most stuff we watch is scripted."

Coco mentioned consuming Twitch content on the go via the mobile application. In 2025, the platform's CEO, Dan Clancy, released a letter stating that one of Twitch's goals for the year is to invest in the mobile viewing experience, "to help viewers quickly find content to watch, and help streamers grow their communities."

