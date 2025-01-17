  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Meanwhile Pewdiepie got a $500 set up": Fans react as MrBeast shows off his $2,000,000 gym

"Meanwhile Pewdiepie got a $500 set up": Fans react as MrBeast shows off his $2,000,000 gym

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jan 17, 2025 09:40 GMT
Fans react to MrBeast
Fans react to MrBeast's $2 million-worth gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" gym set up worth a whopping $2 million was recently shown in a YouTube video by Jesse James West. For those unfamiliar with West, he mostly posts fitness routine videos. He has amassed over 6 million subscribers at the time of writing. On January 15, 2025, he uploaded a video titled Asking Celebrities to Workout in THEIR Home Gyms, which featured MrBeast.

The fitness YouTuber went across America to visit various celebrities, including the likes of Steve Aoki, Chris Bumstead, Jake Paul, and more. Towards the end of the video, he also visited MrBeast, who showcased a multi-million dollar gym setup that included an actual basketball court. Watch it here:

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

A clip was shared by verified X user FearBuck (@FearedBuck), which garnered a lot of reactions from fans. One even highlighted the stark difference between Jimmy's gym and that of Felix "PewDiePie." Read the reactions here:

"Meanwhile Pewdiepie got like a $500 set up," said @Angelica_Reed1
"Why MrBeast need a 2 million dollar gym?" said @suayrez
"Having your own personal gym like this must be a dream," said @SwishlQ
"Those basketballs are going to be flying into the weight lifting area. Stupid design imo," said @ENiGMAistaken
"This must be the best-equipped gym I have ever seen," said @johnny_bee_good

Exploring MrBeast's $2,000,000 gym

It's safe to say that MrBeast doesn’t conventionally approach things. His videos showcase his dedication and his knack for pushing boundaries. His gym is no exception. According to the YouTuber, it cost him $2 million.

The facility naturally boasts some unique amenities that you won’t find in typical gym setups. For instance, it features a fully equipped basketball court located right next to the workout area. Here's what it looks like:

MrBeast has a basketball court in his gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)
MrBeast has a basketball court in his gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)

A comical touch in the gym is a massive mural on one of the walls, featuring a photoshopped image of Jimmy. His face is placed on the muscular body of someone jacked. While he explained that the mural was meant to motivate him, he described it as "kinda creepy":

Mural of the YoTuber on the gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)
Mural of the YoTuber on the gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)

The YouTuber also has a private room in the gym, complete with a couch, a TV, and a shower for added comfort:

Private room in Jimmy&#039;s gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)
Private room in Jimmy's gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)

Speaking of flexing wealth, MrBeast recently teased the possibility of buying TikTok. According to Forbes, TikTok is valued at over $20 billion. However, Jimmy revealed that he has received genuine offers from billionaires willing to support him in this endeavor.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी