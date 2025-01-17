"Meanwhile Pewdiepie got a $500 set up": Fans react as MrBeast shows off his $2,000,000 gym

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" gym set up worth a whopping $2 million was recently shown in a YouTube video by Jesse James West. For those unfamiliar with West, he mostly posts fitness routine videos. He has amassed over 6 million subscribers at the time of writing. On January 15, 2025, he uploaded a video titled Asking Celebrities to Workout in THEIR Home Gyms, which featured MrBeast.

The fitness YouTuber went across America to visit various celebrities, including the likes of Steve Aoki, Chris Bumstead, Jake Paul, and more. Towards the end of the video, he also visited MrBeast, who showcased a multi-million dollar gym setup that included an actual basketball court. Watch it here:

A clip was shared by verified X user FearBuck (@FearedBuck), which garnered a lot of reactions from fans. One even highlighted the stark difference between Jimmy's gym and that of Felix "PewDiePie." Read the reactions here:

"Meanwhile Pewdiepie got like a $500 set up," said @Angelica_Reed1

"Why MrBeast need a 2 million dollar gym?" said @suayrez

"Having your own personal gym like this must be a dream," said @SwishlQ

"Those basketballs are going to be flying into the weight lifting area. Stupid design imo," said @ENiGMAistaken

"This must be the best-equipped gym I have ever seen," said @johnny_bee_good

Exploring MrBeast's $2,000,000 gym

It's safe to say that MrBeast doesn’t conventionally approach things. His videos showcase his dedication and his knack for pushing boundaries. His gym is no exception. According to the YouTuber, it cost him $2 million.

The facility naturally boasts some unique amenities that you won’t find in typical gym setups. For instance, it features a fully equipped basketball court located right next to the workout area. Here's what it looks like:

MrBeast has a basketball court in his gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)

A comical touch in the gym is a massive mural on one of the walls, featuring a photoshopped image of Jimmy. His face is placed on the muscular body of someone jacked. While he explained that the mural was meant to motivate him, he described it as "kinda creepy":

Mural of the YoTuber on the gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)

The YouTuber also has a private room in the gym, complete with a couch, a TV, and a shower for added comfort:

Private room in Jimmy's gym (Image via YouTube/@JesseJamesWest)

Speaking of flexing wealth, MrBeast recently teased the possibility of buying TikTok. According to Forbes, TikTok is valued at over $20 billion. However, Jimmy revealed that he has received genuine offers from billionaires willing to support him in this endeavor.

