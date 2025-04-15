"Mentally ill young women who are attracted to him": Asmongold comments on people supporting Luigi Mangione

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his take on a recent viral clip featuring American journalist Taylor Lorenz. The clip in question saw Lorenz reflect on the reception that Luigi Mangione has faced since being taken into custody. According to the journalist, many women have seen him as a "revolutionary," "handsome," and "morally good man."
Asmongold watched the clip and reacted to it. He remarked that people who support Luigi Mangione are "mentally ill young women." He said:
"The only people who support Luigi are mentally ill young women who are attracted to him. If he was a fat neckbeard, they'd want him to face the death penalty."
Twitch streamer Asmongold has responded to a recent interview featuring American journalist Taylor Lorenz about Luigi Mangione. The streamer addressed those who have shown support for him, stating:
"Any extreme, murderer revolutionary would view the media class as an acceptable target. Be careful who you’re making your bed with, they will kill you. Let me just be very, very clear. A lot of revolutionaries hate the media too. They will kill you (too). You're on the list."
He continued his rant by questioning those who support Luigi and view him as a "revolutionary," pointing out that there are other so-called "revolutionaries" who would "murder" them. He said:
"Whenever I see people on the internet, they're like noteworthy personalities that are trying to stand for Luigi. Do you know how many revolutionaries out there would wanna murder you?"
The former OTK member issued a harsh warning about the potential consequences of glorifying controversial figures like Luigi:
"If somebody goes out and they kill some of these people, I'm obviously not talking about her (Taylor Lorenz), anybody in general, and you find out that this person was standing for Luigi, everybody will say 'RIP Bozo.' Everybody would say it. That's what you deserve because you go around and create a culture where this is normal."
Recently, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi urged prosecutors to pursue the death penalty for Luigi Mangione. Asmongold also reacted to this update, stating that such a decision could potentially turn Mangione into a "martyr" in the public's eyes.