"Mentally ill young women who are attracted to him": Asmongold comments on people supporting Luigi Mangione

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his take on a recent viral clip featuring American journalist Taylor Lorenz. The clip in question saw Lorenz reflect on the reception that Luigi Mangione has faced since being taken into custody. According to the journalist, many women have seen him as a "revolutionary," "handsome," and "morally good man."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Asmongold watched the clip and reacted to it. He remarked that people who support Luigi Mangione are "mentally ill young women." He said:

"The only people who support Luigi are mentally ill young women who are attracted to him. If he was a fat neckbeard, they'd want him to face the death penalty."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Be careful who you’re making your bed with, they will kill you" - Asmongold reacts to recent comments on Luigi Mangione

Twitch streamer Asmongold has responded to a recent interview featuring American journalist Taylor Lorenz about Luigi Mangione. The streamer addressed those who have shown support for him, stating:

Ad

"Any extreme, murderer revolutionary would view the media class as an acceptable target. Be careful who you’re making your bed with, they will kill you. Let me just be very, very clear. A lot of revolutionaries hate the media too. They will kill you (too). You're on the list."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He continued his rant by questioning those who support Luigi and view him as a "revolutionary," pointing out that there are other so-called "revolutionaries" who would "murder" them. He said:

"Whenever I see people on the internet, they're like noteworthy personalities that are trying to stand for Luigi. Do you know how many revolutionaries out there would wanna murder you?"

The former OTK member issued a harsh warning about the potential consequences of glorifying controversial figures like Luigi:

Ad

"If somebody goes out and they kill some of these people, I'm obviously not talking about her (Taylor Lorenz), anybody in general, and you find out that this person was standing for Luigi, everybody will say 'RIP Bozo.' Everybody would say it. That's what you deserve because you go around and create a culture where this is normal."

Ad

Recently, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi urged prosecutors to pursue the death penalty for Luigi Mangione. Asmongold also reacted to this update, stating that such a decision could potentially turn Mangione into a "martyr" in the public's eyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More