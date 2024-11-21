MrBeast announces "biggest video ever" with Cristiano Ronaldo after meeting him for the first time

The much anticipated Cristiano Ronaldo and Jimmy "MrBeast" collaboration on the former's YouTube channel premiered on November 21, 2024, days after rumors about the two meeting up went viral on social media. What's more, fans can expect more than the 14-minute-long video on the Ur Cristiano channel, as Jimmy has announced another upcoming collaboration with the footballer for later this month.

The Ronaldo-MrBeast video was touted as something that would break the Internet as suggested by the title: I Meet MrBeast To Break The Internet!! The YouTube video has lived up to the hype, having garnered roughly 1.8 million views within the first hour since premiering.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans who want MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo to collaborate more need not wait too long as Jimmy announced that the two filmed another video for his channel which will be released on November 30, 2024. In a pinned comment on YouTube, MrBeast thanked Cristiano Ronaldo for hosting him and claimed that the upcoming video would blow the viewers' minds.

He also mentioned that another video would drop on Cristiano's channel around November 30 as well:

"Thanks so much for having me! Ronaldo and I also filmed my biggest video ever dropping November 30th on my channel.. it will blow your minds ;) Ronaldo is also dropping a video on his channel then too."

Jimmy's announcement (Image via Ur Cristiano/YouTube)

Exploring Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube career as he collaborates with MrBeast

Cristiano Ronaldo started his YouTube career earlier this year in August and almost immediately started breaking existing records on the platform. ESPN reports that the Portuguese star footballer earned over a million subscribers within one and a half hours of creating his channel, Ur Cristiano.

The Al-Nassr player has grown rapidly on the platform since then, with other content creators such as popular live streamer IShowSpeed breaking his setup when the footballer surpassed his subscriber count in a mere two days after his channel was created.

At the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo has over 67 million subscribers on the platform, and although his growth has slowed down as per this graph from Social Blade, he is by far one of the more successful celebrities on YouTube.

Subscriber and video views graph for Cristiano Ronaldo's Channel since creation (Image via Social Blade)

With more collaborations with MrBeast planned, that number is bound to go up as well, as fans of the prominent YouTuber are expected to tune in to watch Ronaldo's videos to see their favorite content creator on top of the footballer's existing viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback