MrBeast, Brittany Broski, and Lady Gaga to appear at YouTube 2025 Brandcast event

YouTube has officially set the date for its 2025 Brandcast event: Wednesday, May 14, at 5:30 pm ET. The annual invitation-only event, which will take place at the Lincoln Center in New York City, will feature celebrities such as pop star Lady Gaga and top YouTube creators MrBeast and Brittany Broski.

According to the YouTube Official Blog, Brandcast, held during the TV industry’s upfront week, serves as YouTube’s opportunity to pitch advertisers and showcase the platform's growing influence in the entertainment landscape. This year’s event is particularly significant as YouTube celebrates its 20th anniversary.

YouTube continues to cement its position as a dominant force in media consumption. According to Nielsen, the platform was the Number 1 media distributor in February 2025, surpassing traditional networks like Disney.

Additionally, TV has overtaken mobile as the primary device for YouTube viewing in the US based on watch time, reinforcing the platform’s growing influence in the television industry.

At the event, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe, and Google President of Americas and Global Partners Sean Downey will address Madison Avenue advertisers. Their presentations will highlight how brands can leverage YouTube’s massive audience reach and evolving content landscape.

MrBeast and Brittany Broski lead YouTube’s creator lineup for the 2025 Brandcast event

A key highlight of the 2025 Brandcast event is a live performance by 14-time Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga. As reported by Variety, YouTube announced that the appearance is a "celebration of her iconic presence on YouTube over the past 20 years," noting her billion-view music videos and viral fan moments.

Lady Gaga recently released her seventh studio album, Mayhem, and has announced the Mayhem Ball tour, making her Brandcast performance a timely promotional opportunity.

YouTube’s top creator, MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson), will also be present at the event. With over 378 million subscribers, MrBeast is known for his high-production, viral challenge videos. His recent upload, Beat Ronaldo, Win $1,000,000, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, and Bryson DeChambeau, has amassed over 240 million views, according to the YouTube Official Blog.

His appearance at the 2025 Brandcast event underscores the platform’s ability to generate massive engagement through creator-led content.

Brittany Broski, a popular YouTube personality with over three million subscribers across her channels, has been named the creator host for Brandcast 2025. She recently launched Brittany Broski Music, debuting with a cover of Harry Styles’ Adore You, which reached the top of YouTube’s Trending charts shortly after release.

As per the YouTube Official Blog, Broski is also known for her interview series, Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, and her widely popular podcast, The Broski Report, which averages 500,000 to one million views per episode.

The 2025 Brandcast event serves as a crucial event for advertisers seeking to capitalize on YouTube’s growing influence. "YouTube is the new TV," the platform stated in its Brandcast preview, reinforcing its position as the top destination for streaming watch time in the US for more than two years.

The 2025 edition of Brandcast will provide advertisers with insights into leveraging YouTube’s data-driven approach and extensive reach to maximize their marketing efforts.

