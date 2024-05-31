MrBeast closes in on T-Series as subscriber difference falls below two million

The YouTube subscriber battle between T-Series and MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) is heating up with the difference falling below two million according to the American internet personality. The race to become the most subbed channel on the platform has been ongoing for months at this point, with Jimmy recently challenging the Indian record label's CEO to a fight as well.

Online banter aside, on June 1, MrBeast shared a screenshot on his official account on X which showed the difference in subscribers was just about 1.09 million. At this trajectory, it won't be long before Donaldson is crowned the king of YouTube and becomes the most subbed channel on the platform.

MrBeast trolls T-Series with the "objects in the mirror are closer than they appear" meme as the subscriber race enters its final stages

Ever since Donaldson's main channel overtook Swedish YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie" in sub-count in November 2022, fans have been waiting for the popular content creator to go head-to-head with the Indian music label T-Series.

Headed by Bhushan Kumar, the record label has dominated the subscriber charts on the Google-owned platform for several years, becoming the first channel to cross the fabled 200 million mark back in 2021. MrBeast, however, has seen an exponential rise in popularity over the last few years, reaching that milestone in October 2023.

Furthermore, he reached the next threshold of 250 million subscribers by April 2024, making his main channel one of the fastest growing on the website. Now that he is closing in on T-Series, Jimmy has also shared a meme trolling the music company.

The four-panel comic is a take on the classic "objects in the mirror are closer than they appear" meme and depicts MrBeast gaining on T-Series. While there are still more than a million subscribers between the two channels, the recent trends are quite favorable to the American YouTuber, who is incidentally also producing a game show called Beast Games with Amazon Prime Video.