  MrBeast explains innovative way how he tracks fitness transformation through Sidemen Charity Matches

MrBeast explains innovative way how he tracks fitness transformation through Sidemen Charity Matches

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 09, 2025 20:24 GMT
MrBeast recently shared his unique way to track his fitness transformation over the years (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)
MrBeast recently shared his unique way to track his fitness transformation over the years (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently said his strategy to track his fitness transformation over the years is by utilizing thumbnails used for the official YouTube streams of the Sidemen Charity Matches. MrBeast claimed that he compares his face in the thumbnails to track his weight loss journey.

Talking about this unique way to keep track of his weight, MrBeast wrote in a post on X:

"I track my weight loss thru my face on sidemen thumbnails"
MrBeast shares his way of tracking his fitness level over the years using Sidemen Charity Match thumbnails

MrBeast was one of the participants of the Sidemen Charity Match 2025, held at the fully booked Wembley Stadium that saw an attendance of 90,000 fans. The YouTuber was revealed to be the much hyped mystery Sidemen Charity Match player, with the announcement leaving netizens divided.

MrBeast has previously showcased his gym in a collaborative video with fitness YouTuber Jesse James West. The former claimed that his private gym setup was worth a whopping $2 million, with it including a fully equipped basketball court.

Furthermore, the gym was also connected to a private room that included a couch, TV and a shower, where the YouTuber could relax after a particularly tough workout.

As is visible in the thumbnails of the past three iterations of the Sidemen Charity Match streams, MrBeast has seemingly lost a substantial amount of weight since the Sidemen Charity Match 2022. The latest thumbnail features his leanest look yet.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 was a charitable success, raising over $6.1 million while blowing past the initial goal of $3 million. The money raised through the match would be used for supporting charitable organizations such as BBC Children in Need, Bright Side, and M7 Education.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
