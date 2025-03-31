MrBeast invites English-speaking creators who get "lots of views" to compete in basketball game against top Spanish personalities

YouTube's biggest creator, Jimmy "MrBeast", could potentially host a 'creator vs. creator' basketball event. The YouTuber recently collaborated with Uruguayan-born YouTuber Fede Vigevani (currently based in Mexico). The two appeared in a reel where Jimmy revealed that Vigevani had proposed a basketball match between English-speaking creators and Spanish-speaking ones.
The match will be 6 v 6, with MrBeast hoping to have six of the biggest English-speaking creators on his side. This includes the likes of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. This what the YouTuber had to say about the prospect:
"This is Fede, one of the largest Spanish-speaking creators on the planet. And he told me, and you're not gonna believe this, that he thinks the biggest Spanish creators could beat the biggest English-speaking creators in a game of basketball."
MrBeast invites Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to English-speaking vs Spanish-speaking creators match
A possible basketball matchup between English-speaking and Spanish-speaking creators could be in the works. This was announced during a reel featuring YouTubers MrBeast and Fede Vigevani, in which the later proposed April 25, 2025, as the date. Vigevani further added:
"Spanish-speaking (creators) way better than U.S creators."
MrBeast confirmed that the match will take place on April 25, 2025:
"Obviously, I'm not gonna let this comment slide. I'm looking to get the six biggest creators in the world to go head to head against the biggest Spanish-speaking in a game of basketball. Better not back out. 25th of April."
MrBeast invited the likes of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to the event. Fans will have to wait for other names:
"Kai Cenat, Speed, if you speak English and get lots of views, DM me, we need to take them on."
When and where will the match be live-streamed?
As previously confirmed, the match is set to take place on April 25, 2025. The exact location has yet to be determined, but it will be live-streamed for free on Fede Vigevani's YouTube channel.
This won't be the first time Vigevani has collaborated with MrBeast on YouTube. The Spanish-speaking YouTuber was one of the 50 creators featured in 50 YouTubers Fight For $1,000,000. He has also provided Spanish dubbing for a couple of MrBeast’s videos.
Vigevani is also one of the largest Spanish-speaking creators on YouTube, boasting over 65 million subscribers. He primarily uploads challenge, prank, and horror-themed videos.