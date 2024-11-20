MrBeast reportedly sued by former employee over unpaid wages, overtime, and for "violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act"

A new lawsuit has allegedly been filed against YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." On November 19, 2024, freelance reporter Steven Asarch shared a series of posts on X, highlighting a supposed new lawsuit against MrBeast, which a former employee allegedly filed.

According to the alleged court document shared by Asarch, the plaintiff, Brittany Carter, is suing the defendant, MrBeastYouTube LLC.

Here's what Carter is alleging against the most subscribed YouTuber:

"Comes now Plaintiff Britanny Carter ('Ms. Carter'), complaining of Defendant MrBeastYouTube, LLC, ('Defendant'), alleges and says the following: This is an action seeking to recover unpaid wages, overtime, compensatory damages, liquidated damages, and attorney's fees from Defendant for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act ('FLSA'), 29 U.S.C 201, et seq., and the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act ('NCWHA'), N.C. Gen. Stat 95-25.1, et seq."

A screenshot of the alleged lawsuit against the YouTuber, which Steven Asarch shared on November 19, 2024 (Image via @IAmAsarch/X)

Asarch also claimed that a spokesperson for the 26-year-old internet personality had "declined to comment" on the situation:

"BREAKING: A lawsuit was filed against MrBeast on Tuesday by a former employee alleging they are owed unpaid wages and for 'violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.' A spokesperson for MrBeast declined to comment."

New alleged lawsuit against MrBeast claims a former employee "did not receive employee benefits of any kind or nature" while being paid $10,000 per month on a bi-monthly basis

Steven Asarch shared another snippet from the alleged lawsuit against MrBeast, this time detailing the YouTuber's former employee's complaints against him. The plaintiff claimed that her agreement with the company stated she could not "receive employee benefits of any kind or nature."

Here are additional details about the agreement that she supposedly signed:

"As part of her compensation from Defendant, the company provided Ms. Carter with an apartment through its 'Housing Liaison.' Ms. Carter was paid $10,000 per month on a bi-monthly basis. According to the Agreement, Ms. Carter was not to receive 'employee benefits of any kind or nature.' Further, according to the Agreement, Ms. Carter was 'not restricted from working for, or providing services to, any other third parties unless such work or services would prohibit [her] from fully performing the services contemplated under this Agreement.'"

According to the alleged legal document, Brittany Carter's agreement also stated that she "will not expressly or impliedly hold herself out to any third party as an agent" of MrBeast.

As of this writing, MrBeast has not commented on the alleged lawsuit.

