MrBeast is reportedly writing a thriller novel with James Patterson and studios are already gunning for film and TV rights

YouTuber and Beast Games creator Jimmy "MrBeast" is reportedly working with American author James Patterson to create a thriller novel. Patterson is known to be one of the highest-grossing authors in the world, having reportedly sold over 425 million copies of his novels.

The novel, being penned by both Patterson and MrBeast, supposedly has similar themes to Squad Games. Both parties are supposedly pursuing the rights for the novel to be converted for film and TV, with reportedly "eight-figure offers" being made for publishing rights of the novel.

James Patterson is known for creating the Alex Cross series, the Michael Bennett series, and Women's Murder Club, among others. Many of his novels have been adapted for screens as well, appearing in films and TV shows. In fact, the Alex Cross series was adapted by Prime Video and released as Cross in 2024.

Patterson is also considered one of the highest-paid authors, having topped the Forbes list of highest-paid authors for the third time in 2016 and supposedly earning $95 million from his creations.

As such, the collaboration between the two may cause their massive fanbases to also merge, providing an extensive audience for any adaptations of the novel. The logline of the book is as follows:

“Players fight to survive deadly tests held in dangerous locations around the world, as they battle to become ‘The One’."

MrBeast recently referenced the viral morning routine of fitness influencer Asthon Hall in a post on X. Hall's morning routine has become a meme online and has spawned parodies from content creators and the general public alike. However, netizens were divided on MrBeast's reiteration of the joke, with some claiming that the joke was now "dead."

